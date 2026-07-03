Nadi Shodhan Pranayam: The alternate nostril breathing for a calm morning

Adding a few minutes of mindful breathing to a morning routine has become increasingly popular as people seek simple ways to reduce stress before beginning the day. Among the many breathing techniques, Nadi Shodhan Pranayam, also known as alternate nostril breathing or Anulom Vilom, remains one of the most widely practiced methods in yoga traditions. Experts say alternate nostril breathing, also known as Nadi Shodhan or Anulom Vilom may help reduce stress and improve focus (Pexel)

According to The Art of Living, the Sanskrit word Nadi refers to subtle energy channels, Shodhan means purification, and Pranayam refers to breath regulation.

The practice aims to calm the mind through slow, alternating breaths taken through each nostril. Its traditional explanation is rooted in yogic philosophy, but modern research has also explored its possible effects on stress, blood pressure and overall well-being.

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How the breathing technique is practiced? The technique begins by sitting comfortably with an upright spine and relaxed shoulders. Yoga practitioners typically place the left hand on the knee while using the thumb and ring finger of the right hand to alternately close each nostril.

The sequence involves exhaling through one nostril, inhaling through the same nostril, switching sides and repeating the process. According to The Art of Living, one complete cycle ends after breathing through both nostrils.

However, the organization advised beginners to complete nine rounds while keeping the breath gentle, smooth and silent. They also recommend practicing on an empty stomach and following the breathing session with a short meditation.

Read more: Box breathing: How to calm your mind in 60 seconds using this meditation technique

Benefits of Anulom vilom Anulom vilom helps relax the mind According to The Art of Living, blocked energy channels, or nadis, are believed to result from stress, physical toxins, unhealthy lifestyles and mental trauma. Traditional yoga philosophy associates imbalance in these channels with symptoms ranging from sluggishness and low energy to irritability and excessive heat.

The Cleveland Clinic also notes that the breathing exercise may improve concentration, promote relaxation and support overall breathing efficiency

This pranayam helps release tension and fatigue The organisation says regular practice may help release accumulated tension, harmonise the logical and emotional sides of the brain, support circulatory and respiratory health and maintain body temperature.

Disclaimer: Yoga practice helps develop the body and mind, bringing a lot of health benefits, yet is not a substitute for medicine. It is important to learn and practice yoga postures under the supervision of a trained Yoga teacher.