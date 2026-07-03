Nadi Shodhan Pranayam: The alternate nostril breathing for a calm morning
Experts say alternate nostril breathing, also known as Nadi Shodhan or Anulom Vilom may help reduce stress and improve focus
Adding a few minutes of mindful breathing to a morning routine has become increasingly popular as people seek simple ways to reduce stress before beginning the day. Among the many breathing techniques, Nadi Shodhan Pranayam, also known as alternate nostril breathing or Anulom Vilom, remains one of the most widely practiced methods in yoga traditions.
According to The Art of Living, the Sanskrit word Nadi refers to subtle energy channels, Shodhan means purification, and Pranayam refers to breath regulation.
The practice aims to calm the mind through slow, alternating breaths taken through each nostril. Its traditional explanation is rooted in yogic philosophy, but modern research has also explored its possible effects on stress, blood pressure and overall well-being.
Read more: 5 Pranayama mistakes you did not know you were making
How the breathing technique is practiced?
The technique begins by sitting comfortably with an upright spine and relaxed shoulders. Yoga practitioners typically place the left hand on the knee while using the thumb and ring finger of the right hand to alternately close each nostril.
The sequence involves exhaling through one nostril, inhaling through the same nostril, switching sides and repeating the process. According to The Art of Living, one complete cycle ends after breathing through both nostrils.
However, the organization advised beginners to complete nine rounds while keeping the breath gentle, smooth and silent. They also recommend practicing on an empty stomach and following the breathing session with a short meditation.
Read more: Box breathing: How to calm your mind in 60 seconds using this meditation technique
Benefits of Anulom vilom
Anulom vilom helps relax the mind
According to The Art of Living, blocked energy channels, or nadis, are believed to result from stress, physical toxins, unhealthy lifestyles and mental trauma. Traditional yoga philosophy associates imbalance in these channels with symptoms ranging from sluggishness and low energy to irritability and excessive heat.
The Cleveland Clinic also notes that the breathing exercise may improve concentration, promote relaxation and support overall breathing efficiency
This pranayam helps release tension and fatigue
The organisation says regular practice may help release accumulated tension, harmonise the logical and emotional sides of the brain, support circulatory and respiratory health and maintain body temperature.
Disclaimer: Yoga practice helps develop the body and mind, bringing a lot of health benefits, yet is not a substitute for medicine. It is important to learn and practice yoga postures under the supervision of a trained Yoga teacher.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More