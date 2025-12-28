Sushma Seth at 90 credits daily yoga and pranayam for her ageless beauty, sharp mind, high energy

In an era where anti-ageing often refers to creams and procedures, veteran actor Sushma Seth is proving that the true fountain of youth is built on discipline and ancient wisdom. At 90, the actor recently revealed that her secret to a healthy body and sharp mind lies in a rigorous morning routine and a commitment to self-reliance. Also read | Nita Ambani reveals her fitness routine at 61: ‘I walk 5,000 to 7,000 steps, avoid sugar’ Sushma Seth has opened up about the disciplined routine that fuels her vitality at 90. (Instagram/ Divya Seth Shah)

Sushma has long been a household name in India, known for her powerful performances and elegant screen presence. She is now sharing her lifestyle secrets – speaking in a candid interview with Usha Kakade's Known Unknown podcast on December 19, the Hum Log and Kal Ho Naa Ho actor shared that her day begins long before the sun rises.

The 4 am routine

For Sushma, vitality isn’t an accident; it’s a practice. She attributed her remarkable energy levels to a strict regimen that starts at 4 am. Her morning sequence focuses on a holistic approach to health: beginning the day with mental clarity and stillness, yoga for maintaining physical flexibility and strength, pranayama, a dedicated breathwork to boost internal health, and regular walking to keep the body in motion.

When asked what was the secret to her beauty, Sushma said: “I don't know about beauty, but I know there is energy. There is energy to do everything — waking up at 4 am to meditate, then doing yoga asanas, walking around, doing my own work, and practicing pranayama daily.”

Independence as exercise

Beyond formal exercise, Sushma spoke about the importance of self-reliance. Unlike many who might delegate tasks at her age, she insists on performing her own daily chores. This 'active living' philosophy ensures that Sushma remains functional and engaged with her environment.

She spoke about the importance of self-reliance and staying active by performing her own daily chores, saying: “If you incorporate these things into your life, then diseases stay away and fatigue also stays away.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.