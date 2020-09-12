Delhiwale: Our icon in New Friends Colony

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:53 IST

She’s 85 and so elegant, stately, regal and her white hair are so beautiful—even on the phone screen. Actor Sushma Seth is chatting on WhatsApp video from the home in New Friends Colony that she shares with her daughter and her family. “I haven’t stepped out since the start of the first lockdown,” she says in her archetypical authoritative and yet supremely soothing voice that is familiar to so many of us who grew up watching her in films and iconic TV serials. “Most people are not aware that my background is theatre,” observes the lady, as she gamely agrees to become a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which we nudge folks from diverse backgrounds to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore the lives, thoughts, values and experiences of Delhi’s citizens.

Your favourite virtue or the key aspect of your personality

Emotional strength and calm acceptance

Your favourite qualities in a man

Empathy, integrity, generosity, a sense of humour

Your favourite qualities in a woman

Strength, grace, kindness

Your chief characteristic

Determination, positive attitude

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Understanding. Sharing joyous moments. Sorrows have to be endured – physical and emotional.

Your main fault

Fastidiousness!!

Your favourite occupation

Acting, directing - plays. Music. Painting

Your idea of happiness

Peace and harmony in the environment. Aesthetic surroundings

If not yourself, who would you be?

An improved version of Sushma Seth!

Your favourite colour and flower

Red. Roses. Fragrance of Indian roses and mogra

Your favourite bird

The vibrantly coloured birds and the ones who sing sweetly, and koel

Your favourite prose authors

Bharat Muni, the author of Natya Shastra, a treatise on the performing arts, which also discloses the theory of Ras. A. Parthasarathy, who authored Vedanta Treatise. Devdutt Pattanaik. Anuja Chauhan

Your favourite poets

Pandit Satyakam Vidyalankar, Rabindranath Tagore

Your favourite composers

Pandit Jasraj, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Kishori Amonkar, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Edvard Greig, AR Rahman

Your favourite painters

All the gifted enterprising artists/painters of group shows who are unknown – whose works do not have buyers

Your heroes/heroines in real life

The Medical fraternity, which has served selflessly and tirelessly during this pandemic. All those who have suffered and endured this pandemic, primarily the women

Your favourite food and drink

Shahi paneer, papri chaat, Thai curry, cheesecake and all the desserts!! Water, milk, red wine!

What do you hate the most?

Violence, corruption

The military event you admire the most

Kargil War. And our armed forces’ preparedness to combat ambush/violation without disclosing their strategies

Reform you admire the most

Abolition of child marriage, sati, caste system

Natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

My own singing voice of teen years!

How do you wish to die?

Swiftly and peacefully - after a bath

What is your present state of mind?

In learning mode of the incredible but complex mobile and computer technology

Faults for which you have the most tolerance

Health and economic suffering