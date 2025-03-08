Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nita Ambani reveals her fitness routine at 61: ‘I walk 5,000 to 7,000 steps, avoid sugar’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 08, 2025 01:06 PM IST

International Women's Day: In a video to inspire women to stay fit, Nita Ambani revealed her fitness routine, including what she eats and how she exercises.

On International Women’s Day, Nita Ambani shared a special message for women, urging them to prioritise themselves. In a video, she shared her fitness routine to inspire women to take care of themselves and remind them that it’s never too late to begin.

International Women's Day: Nita Ambani blends discipline and passion in her fitness routine. (Sourced)
International Women's Day: Nita Ambani blends discipline and passion in her fitness routine. (Sourced)

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Her Circle, founded by Nita Ambani. The website describes Her Circle as “an inclusive, collaborative, diverse, interactive, socially-conscious digital movement for the women of India.”

Also Read: Mukesh and Nita Ambani's 40th wedding anniversary: Flashback to couple’s unforgettable dance at son’s pre-wedding

“Four years of Her Circle, and the journey continues! Mrs Nita Ambani congratulates the Her Circle community of millions of women worldwide. To mark this special milestone, she launches the #StrongHERMovement, reminding women to prioritise their health and well-being. At 61, her fitness journey is truly an inspiration!” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

In the video, Nita Ambani discusses her fitness routine, which includes walking, going to the gym, swimming, avoiding sugar or sugar substitutes, and staying active.

She further reminds women that it is essential to take care of themselves, especially after the age of 30. She also discusses her vegetarian diet and the importance of consuming protein in the correct proportions.

Also Read: Not just Anant-Radhika, Nita Ambani says she 'worked very hard' for this wedding too. Watch

“Her fitness journey blends discipline and passion - yoga, strength training, aqua exercises, and dance. By pushing herself harder every day to achieve health goals, she proves that consistency is the key to strength. With leg days being her absolute favourite, she leads by example with every step she takes,” reads a statement by Her Circle.

“She hopes to inspire women to start a simple fitness routine, 30 minutes every day and prioritise their health. It’s never too late to start,” the statement further reads.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On