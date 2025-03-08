Nita Ambani reveals her fitness routine at 61: ‘I walk 5,000 to 7,000 steps, avoid sugar’

On International Women’s Day, Nita Ambani shared a special message for women, urging them to prioritise themselves. In a video, she shared her fitness routine to inspire women to take care of themselves and remind them that it’s never too late to begin. International Women's Day: Nita Ambani blends discipline and passion in her fitness routine. (Sourced)

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Her Circle, founded by Nita Ambani. The website describes Her Circle as “an inclusive, collaborative, diverse, interactive, socially-conscious digital movement for the women of India.”

“Four years of Her Circle, and the journey continues! Mrs Nita Ambani congratulates the Her Circle community of millions of women worldwide. To mark this special milestone, she launches the #StrongHERMovement, reminding women to prioritise their health and well-being. At 61, her fitness journey is truly an inspiration!” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

In the video, Nita Ambani discusses her fitness routine, which includes walking, going to the gym, swimming, avoiding sugar or sugar substitutes, and staying active.

She further reminds women that it is essential to take care of themselves, especially after the age of 30. She also discusses her vegetarian diet and the importance of consuming protein in the correct proportions.

“Her fitness journey blends discipline and passion - yoga, strength training, aqua exercises, and dance. By pushing herself harder every day to achieve health goals, she proves that consistency is the key to strength. With leg days being her absolute favourite, she leads by example with every step she takes,” reads a statement by Her Circle.

“She hopes to inspire women to start a simple fitness routine, 30 minutes every day and prioritise their health. It’s never too late to start,” the statement further reads.