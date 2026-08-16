Chicago Fire FC signed Chicago native Andrew Gutman to a new contract on Saturday, keeping the defender with the team through the 2028-29 season. Andrew Gutman signs with Chicago Fire FC through 2028-29 season

Since December 2023, Gutman, 29, has played in 70 matches across all competitions, including Major League Soccer, Leagues Cup and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He was a key component of the team that qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2025, the first time the team has reached the postseason since 2017.

"Andrew has a special connection to the club and this city," said Chicago Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter. "He understands what it means to represent his hometown and takes great pride in doing so. His commitment to the club and professionalism are unwavering, and we are pleased to extend his contract."

Gutman is a product of the Chicago Fire Academy and was integral to its U-17/18 National Championship run, scoring in the team's 3-1 final win.

Gutman began his professional career in 2019 with Scottish Premier League side Celtic F.C. He spent the first half of his rookie campaign on loan in the USL Championship with Charlotte Independence, before moving to FC Cincinnati on loan for the remainder of the season. Gutman made 29 appearances for Cincinnati during the 2019 and 2020 MLS seasons, before signing a three-year contract with Atlanta United.

Gutman was on loan with the New York Red Bulls in 2021 and helped lead the team to the MLS Cup playoffs. He returned to Atlanta for the 2022 season, recording an MLS career-high in goals and assists . He made 43 appearances while playing for the Five Stripes in 2022-2023 before joining the Rapids, where he made 12 appearances in the second half of the campaign.

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