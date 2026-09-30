Who is Marvin Grant? Manhunt underway for Manassas shooting suspect as 3 injured, schools alerted
Manassas police are investigating a suspect in a triple shooting at a United Rental facility where three victims are in critical condition.
Police in Manassas are conducting an investigation to locate an individual implicated in a triple shooting incident that occurred at a United Rental facility situated in the 9400 block of Wellington Road on Wednesday morning.
According to statements from law enforcement, the suspect in question is considered to pose a significant threat to public safety.
Manassas shooting suspect: 3 victims remain critical
Following the shooting, which took place at approximately 7 a.m., all three victims were transported to local medical facilities where they remain in critical condition, as per Manassas City Police Chief Douglas Keen during an official press conference.
Investigators have determined that the suspect discharged a firearm at three colleagues at the facility following an apparent disagreement. According to reports, two individuals sustained gunshot wounds in the garage section, whereas a third person was shot while exiting an office.
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Who is Marvin Grant?
The suspect, identified by law enforcement as Marvin Grant, is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height with brown eyes and brown hair.
“At this point, we do not believe the suspect, Mr. Grant is in the area,” Keen said. “We believe he has fled out of the Northern Virginia area.”
Detectives suspect that Grant may currently be operating a gray Toyota Camry or Toyota Corolla displaying temporary North Carolina registration plates.
A photograph of Grant was distributed by law enforcement authorities shortly before 11 a.m.
Manassas City Schools alerted
Manassas City Schools has instructed all students and personnel at Jennie Dean Elementary School to relocate to Metz Middle School on Wednesday morning, where they shall remain indefinitely due to the closure of Wellington Road.
"Dean Elementary is currently in Secure the Building status," the school system stated in a social media post. "We are working closely with the Manassas City Police Department and will provide additional information as it becomes available."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More