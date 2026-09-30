In 2019, Los Angeles announced a test of a road mix of old asphalt and plastic bottles to repave without new asphalt

A plastic water bottle takes a few seconds to use and a long time to break down. A 2021 review in Sustainability by researchers at Universiti Putra Malaysia and Misurata University notes that PET (polyethylene terephthalate), the plastic used in drink bottles, is not biodegradable and is a real environmental hazard. So what do you do with that waste? Some engineers say the answer might be under our feet. The use of recycled PET in asphalt could enhance road durability and cut carbon emissions by 26.2%. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

A road made from its own past In 2019, Los Angeles announced a pilot project to introduce a new way to fix worn-down streets. The material was first laid in December 2020 on a stretch of 1st Street between Grand Avenue and Hope Street downtown. The process was developed by TechniSoil Industrial, according to Caltrans. It involves the use of recycled PET instead of bitumen, the residue product of oil refining that binds asphalt. A special machine known as a recycling train grinds the top few inches of road surface, crushes the materials, and mixes them with liquid plastic. The finished road is laid down at the back in one continuous process, and no new asphalt is added. Before this, according to TechniSoil, only underlying layers could be reused, since recycling the uppermost layer made it lose strength. The plastic is intended to provide extra durability.