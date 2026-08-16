Video of 'bulge' on Trump's right-side viral; Martina Navratilova says 'it's a diaper' | Watch

The attention on the US President's health has increased following the alleged cover-up of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline. Having replaced Biden in 2024, Donald Trump has been the immediate victim of such attention. Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a press conference at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, August 15. (REUTERS)

Besides, the president has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Thrombosis (CVT) due which occasional swelling and bruises in parts of his body become visible in his public appearances. The White House maintains that Trump is in "excellent health" despite his diagnosis, which is normal for his age.

But every move of the President is closely observed by millions worldwide, and every little detail of his appearance is scrutinized. One such moment came this weekend as a video of Trump with an apparent bulge on his right side went viral on social media.

It left social media wondering if it's a fresh swelling due to his prior CVT diagnosis. Some, including tennis legend Martina Navratilova, even claimed that it could be an adult diaper president was wearing. But this claim has been debunked by many, as there is no confirmed report that Trump wears diapers.

Also read: 'Patrick Clancy's best friend Kyle Carney looks like him': New theory questions timeline of Lindsay Clancy killings

Martina Navratilova Thinks It's A Diaper Social media erupted after the video emerged on social media. It appears that the clip is from Trump's visit to the at the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City on Friday. Note: Ht.com could not independently confirm the origin of the video.

Here's the viral video.