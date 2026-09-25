Italy's women senators pose in short skirts amid row over deputy PM's sexist remark: ‘Maybe we can take him to 2026’

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani's is facing intense backlash after he made remarks on women's clothing and said that women who wear longer skirts are more faithful. Antonio Tajani's remarks kindled a fierce reaction from the opposition politicians and a protest in the Italian Senate, where female opposition senators appeared in short skirts. (Instagram/@lamalp/Bloomberg)

“If I had to advise a young man which woman to marry, I would suggest a less flashy but more reliable, more serious woman, who will certainly be a good mother,” he was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Tajani's remarks set off a row in Italy, with a protest in the Italian Senate where female opposition senators appeared in short skirts.

Tajani's controversial remarks The controversy erupted after Tajani reportedly made the comment at a an event in Formello, a commune near Rome. He said, “If I had to advise a young man which woman to marry, I would suggest a less flashy but more reliable, more serious woman, who will certainly be a good mother.”

He then went on to say that a “less pretty” woman in a “longer skirt” would keep her promise to marry and ensure stability in the home. He contrasted this with an attractive woman, saying that with her, “you might only get a few cornettos.”

His comments sparked furious backlash from politicians across Italy.