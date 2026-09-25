Jodie Turner-Smith sued: Queen & Slim star faces bombshell accusations of funding firearms, sex parties

Renowned British actress Jodie Turner-Smith is facing allegations that she financially supported her brother's involvement in drug consumption, intimate gatherings, and interstate narcotics trafficking, as detailed in a recently filed lawsuit, NY Post reported. The lawsuit claims that Jodie Turner-Smith was aware of her brother's drug operation and participated in cocaine use, funding his activities. (The Associated Press)

The star of Queen & Slim and True Blood has been named in court filings submitted in Los Angeles alongside her brother, Richard Mark Anthony Smith. Three anonymous plaintiffs have brought forward claims against Smith, alleging involvement in cocaine use, drug distribution, coercive group sexual activities, and unlawful firearm possession.

According to the legal documents, Turner-Smith was aware of the drug operation, participated in cocaine use alongside her brother, and provided financial assistance to replenish the drug supply for the enterprise. The operation was allegedly conducted from an upscale Hollywood residence that the actress funded.

Also Read: Keke Wyatt arrest: Why was R&B star held in Georgia? 3 serious offenses explained

Here's what Jane Doe victims allege The three Jane Doe victims are claiming in their lawsuit that they have experienced trauma and both physical and emotional harm stemming from their encounters with Richard.

Jane Doe 2 states she first encountered Richard in 2023 at a late-night gathering in Los Angeles, where Smith allegedly gave her drugs, with "trays of cocaine" being available, according to court documents, California Post reported.

Their relationship became sexual and eventually turned “unhealthy” and “controlling,” the lawsuit states.

Doe 2 contends that Richard coerced her into using drugs and engaging in non-consensual sexual activity. Richard allegedly called her his “white slave and described himself as her master,” the documents note.

Richard's kids were around at various points while illegal activities were happening at the 1555 Vine Street home, according to the documents.

Doe 3 also mentioned she felt unsafe living in the Hollywood residence after he suggested providing her with a place to stay if she'd engage in sexual activity, the lawsuit explains.

She alleges he coerced her into dealing drugs and “forced sexual activity involving himself and a roommate.”

What are victims demands? The victims are looking for compensation covering damages, healthcare bills, and additional expenses, plus they want their case heard by a jury.

According to the documents, Smith has a felony conviction on record, though the specific charges against them remain unclear.