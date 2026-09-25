What's happening at Westbury high school? Houston ISD student dead after shooting on Dryad Street
A 17-year-old student from Westbury High School was fatally shot near the Houston ISD campus on Friday morning.
A 17-year-old student from Westbury High School tragically lost their life in a shooting near the Houston ISD campus on Friday morning, as reported by the Houston Police Department.
The Houston Police Department confirmed that the incident took place around 8:21 a.m. at the end of Dryad Street, close to Westbury High School in southwest Houston.
Police Chief Noe Diaz explained that the shooting happened in a spot where students typically congregate before classes begin each morning.
"Someone came out of a wooded area nearby at a nearby [apartment] complex and from that we believe some words were exchanged and someone produced a handgun and unfortunately someone lost their life as a result of what I call a cowardly act," Diaz stated in a press conference Friday morning.
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Houston Independent School District issues statement
According to a statement from the Houston Independent School District's press office, the high school was maintaining "Secure" mode operations during an HPD investigation into a nearby incident.
While the victim's identity hasn't been confirmed yet, authorities verified that the deceased was a 17-year-old senior attending Westbury High School.
By Friday morning, no suspect had been arrested, though Diaz stated that the investigation team "have an idea of who we're looking for."
"I'm saddened by the loss," Diaz said, stressing that "it shouldn't have happened."
"Keep this family in your prayers. These kinds of events shouldn't be happening in our community," Diaz said.
No lockdown after Westbury high school shooting
According to law enforcement officials, the high school didn't go into lockdown, and students were able to get back to their classes.
Diaz mentioned that the Texas Department of Public Safety was lending a hand with the investigation.
This marks the second shooting incident close to a Houston-area school within the same week, following an incident on Wednesday when a 14-year-old was taken into custody after a 15-year-old lost their life in a shooting outside a Spring ISD high school.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More