Is Lionel Messi playing against Nashville tonight? Here's what we know about Miami star's status ahead of MLS clash
While it initially appeared that Lionel Messi might take some time away from football to deal with the loss, he returned to action in Wednesday’s fixture.
Inter Miami return to MLS action tonight after an early exit from the Leagues Cup group stage earlier this week. The Herons will face Nashville SC in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup on the road.
A victory could move Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, overtaking Nashville with a win on Saturday night. However, if there is one player whose role could be crucial for Miami, it is Lionel Messi.
Fans remain uncertain about Messi’s availability for Saturday’s matchup as the Miami No. 10 continues to cope with the personal tragedy he suffered exactly one week ago.
Is Lionel Messi playing tonight?
While there is still no confirmed news on whether Messi will play against Nashville tonight, there is a strong possibility that the Argentine star will take the field on Saturday.
Even if he is not named in the starting XI, he could be introduced from the bench later in the game, just as he was in Inter Miami’s last match against Club León on Wednesday.
Messi also shared his regular matchday story on social media, featuring Saturday’s clash, which could be a hint that he is expected to take the field.
Messi returned after Father’s death
Lionel Messi lost his father, Jorge Messi, last Saturday after he had been ill for several months. Following the heartbreaking news, Messi returned to his hometown of Rosario and missed Inter Miami’s second Leagues Cup group-stage match against Monterrey.
While it initially appeared that the Argentine star might take some time away from football to deal with the loss, he returned to action in Wednesday’s fixture. Messi did not start the game but came off the bench at halftime and made a consistent effort to help his team.
However, Miami ultimately suffered a defeat and were eliminated from the Leagues Cup at the group stage.
Also read | Lionel Messi makes emotional return after father's demise but Inter Miami knocked out of Leagues Cup
Yet, Messi getting minutes in Wednesday’s clash is a major positive sign for his chances of featuring against Nashville tonight.
Messi’s strong impact
The Argentine remains Miami’s leading contributor in both goals and assists this season, with 12 goals and eight assists in 15 appearances. He is also second in the league’s scoring charts, with three players currently ahead of him tied on 13 goals.
Miami aims top spot
Although Miami had an undesirable run in the Leagues Cup, the team enters this matchup on a seven-game winning streak in MLS and will be determined to extend that run.
Also read | Lionel Messi issues first reaction after father Jorge's death, hints at retirement: ‘Have doubts whether…’
Inter Miami currently sit second with 38 points from 18 games, just two points behind Nashville, who they face Saturday. A win would see Miami take over first place in the Eastern Conference.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More