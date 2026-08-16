Is Lionel Messi playing against Nashville tonight? Here's what we know about Miami star's status ahead of MLS clash

Inter Miami return to MLS action tonight after an early exit from the Leagues Cup group stage earlier this week. The Herons will face Nashville SC in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup on the road. Lionel Messi returned to action in Wednesday’s fixture after his father's demise. (Getty Images via AFP)

A victory could move Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, overtaking Nashville with a win on Saturday night. However, if there is one player whose role could be crucial for Miami, it is Lionel Messi.

Fans remain uncertain about Messi’s availability for Saturday’s matchup as the Miami No. 10 continues to cope with the personal tragedy he suffered exactly one week ago.

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? While there is still no confirmed news on whether Messi will play against Nashville tonight, there is a strong possibility that the Argentine star will take the field on Saturday.

Even if he is not named in the starting XI, he could be introduced from the bench later in the game, just as he was in Inter Miami’s last match against Club León on Wednesday.

Messi also shared his regular matchday story on social media, featuring Saturday’s clash, which could be a hint that he is expected to take the field.

Messi returned after Father’s death Lionel Messi lost his father, Jorge Messi, last Saturday after he had been ill for several months. Following the heartbreaking news, Messi returned to his hometown of Rosario and missed Inter Miami’s second Leagues Cup group-stage match against Monterrey.

While it initially appeared that the Argentine star might take some time away from football to deal with the loss, he returned to action in Wednesday’s fixture. Messi did not start the game but came off the bench at halftime and made a consistent effort to help his team.