Fact check: Did Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery break up? Truth behind social media post amid USA vs Czech Republic
An X account shared a post making a claim about Caitlin Clark's relationship with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.
Caitlin Clark's rise to stardom has brought enormous attention to both her basketball career and personal life, with fans often eager for updates beyond the court.
Now, as the Indiana Fever guard represents Team USA at the FIBA Women's World Cup, a new claim about her relationship has surfaced on social media, sparking speculation among fans.
Social media post targets Clark's relationship
An X account named Pop Base Media shared a post on Sunday, September 6, 2026, making a claim about Caitlin Clark's relationship with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.
The post featured a photo of the couple and stated, “Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have broken up after years of dating, ESPN reports."
Are Clark and McCaffery really breaking up?
Although the post cited ESPN to support its claim, there appears to be no report or update from the outlet stating that Clark has broken up with her longtime boyfriend.
Therefore, the claim is entirely false and lacks credibility.
The account behind the post, which describes itself as “Media for Pop Culture,” had around 150 followers at the time. Despite its relatively small following, the tweet had received more than 2,000 views and seven reposts.
Another X account, Fever Updates, also circulated a claim suggesting that the Fever guard had ended her relationship with McCaffery because of her demanding schedule and commitment to Team USA.
Also read | Team USA starters face blunt WNBA expert assessment as fans left frustrated amid narrow Italy escape; ‘This is a MESS’
“Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery announce they have broken up amid Clark’s heavy schedule and commitment to play for the National Team at the #FIBAWWC,” the post read.
The tweet also included a screenshot designed to resemble an ESPN breaking-news graphic, with text claiming that sources from the outlet had provided the information.
However, no such announcement or report could be found on ESPN's official social media accounts. This suggests that the screenshot was not authentic and the claim lacked credible evidence.
When did Clark and McCaffery start dating?
The 24-year-old began dating Connor McCaffery in April 2023, with the couple publicly confirming their relationship later that summer.
Couple mark milestone with sweet posts
Clark and McCaffery also celebrated three years together in April 2026.
Marking the occasion, McCaffery shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote, "3 years with the most beautiful best friend," as the two were seen smiling together.
Clark also shared a heartfelt birthday message for McCaffery just a few months later.
Also read | Did Sophie Cunningham call the WNBA 'inappropriate'? Here's the truth behind Fever star's resurfaced clip
Posting a carousel of photos showing the couple hugging and posing together on different occasions, she wrote, “Happyyyyy Birthdayyyy Con I love celebrating you always and can’t wait to see what this year brings you , ilyyy”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More