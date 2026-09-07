Team USA starters face blunt WNBA expert assessment as fans left frustrated amid narrow Italy escape; ‘This is a MESS’
Team USA struggled from deep, missing its first 10 three-point attempts before finally ending the drought late in the third quarter.
Team USA entered its second FIBA Women’s World Cup group-stage game against Italy on Sunday after opening the tournament with a victory over China.
Sue Bird’s side once again leaned on experience in its starting lineup, with Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier taking the court from the opening tip.
WNBA expert questions starting lineup
That decision, however, drew criticism from WNBA expert Robin Lundberg, who shared a blunt take on X.
“Team USA’s bench is so much better than the starters,” Lundberg wrote.
His comment appeared to question the decision to leave younger stars such as Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese among the reserves while the veteran-heavy group received starting roles.
Fans echo frustration over selections
Lundberg’s post quickly generated reactions from fans, with several social media users expressing similar concerns about Team USA's reliance on seniority.
One user wrote, “They are weirdly attached to "seniority" when sports is based on meritocracy.”
Another fan added, “Seems like they would rather lose than play the best lineup.”
The criticism continued as Team USA struggled to find its rhythm offensively, particularly during the opening stages of the game.
Shooting struggles spark further criticism
Team USA endured a difficult shooting performance, failing to make a single three-pointer until late in the third quarter despite attempting 10 shots from beyond the arc.
Paige Bueckers eventually broke the drought with the team's first successful three-point basket.
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Fans were quick to react to the struggles.
“Starters gotta stop missing easy layups,” one user wrote, while another added, “Poor shooting by pretty much everyone.”
The team's first-half performance also drew sharp criticism online. One fan tweeted, “Did they party or something? This is a MESS. Utter chaos.”
Another user wrote, “Neither are playing well tho. 2nd unit was solid defensively”
Jackie Young leads Team USA scoring
Despite the debate surrounding the starting lineup, one of Team USA's veterans ultimately finished as the team's leading scorer against Italy.
Jackie Young led the way with 10 points while also contributing four rebounds and three assists.
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Angel Reese, meanwhile, provided an important contribution off the bench.
She scored eight points, the second-highest total for Team USA, and made her presence felt defensively with two blocks and a steal in just four minutes of action.
Team USA survives late Italy scare
The contest remained tight heading into the fourth quarter, with Italy even taking a three-point lead at one stage.
However, Team USA managed to recover down the stretch and narrowly escaped with a 55-52 victory, giving Sue Bird's team its second win of the group stage despite an inconsistent overall performance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More