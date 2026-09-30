How long is Brock Faber out for? How the Minnesota Wild defenseman suffered skull fracture; latest injury update
Minnesota GM Bill Guerin said Brock Faber is doing well after surgery, but the Wild will follow medical guidance before determining when he can return.
Minnesota Wild are set to open the season without one of their key young defensemen after Brock Faber sustained a serious and uncommon injury.
Minnesota GM gives latest update
The 24-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday to repair a fractured skull, with general manager Bill Guerin confirming the procedure on Tuesday.
"He just had a serious surgery and an injury, so we're just gonna update you guys when the time's right," Guerin said in a media interaction.
Guerin said Faber is doing well following the surgery, but emphasized that the organization will follow the medical team's guidance before making any decisions about his return.
"But he's doing well. He's doing really well, which is good news. And we'll just follow the doctors' leads," the Minnesota GM added.
Faber sustained the injury during Minnesota's preseason finale against the Dallas Stars.
How did Faber suffer skull fracture?
During the second period, a deflected shot from Dallas forward Sam Steel struck Faber near his left ear. He stayed down for a short time before getting up and making his way to the bench on his own.
The defenseman returned for the following shift and continued playing through the remainder of the period. However, the Wild ultimately took him to the hospital during the third period after the injury was further assessed.
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Minnesota has since placed Faber on injured reserve retroactive to the date of the injury.
How long is Brock Faber out for?
The Wild have not provided a timetable for Faber's return following his skull fracture and surgery. Given the seriousness of the injury, his recovery will take priority over setting a potential return date.
Faber's condition will be monitored closely as he continues his recovery, with the team expected to provide more information when doctors determine that the timing is appropriate.
Faber's importance to Wild
Faber was selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft and established himself as a key member of Minnesota's defense during his first full NHL season in 2023-24. His absence would leave a significant gap on Minnesota's blue line.
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During the 2025-26 regular season, he recorded 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points, while registering 173 shots, 148 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 80 games. He averaged 24:41 of ice time per game.
The Minnesota Wild young star also represented the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, helping Team USA win the gold medal.
With inputs from Reuters report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More