How long is Brock Faber out for? How the Minnesota Wild defenseman suffered skull fracture; latest injury update

Minnesota Wild are set to open the season without one of their key young defensemen after Brock Faber sustained a serious and uncommon injury. Brock Faber sustained the skull fracture during Minnesota's preseason finale against the Dallas Stars. (AP Photo)

Minnesota GM gives latest update The 24-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday to repair a fractured skull, with general manager Bill Guerin confirming the procedure on Tuesday.

"He just had a serious ​surgery and an injury, so we're just gonna update you ‌guys when the time's right," Guerin said in a media interaction.

Guerin said Faber is doing well following the surgery, but emphasized that the organization will follow the medical team's guidance before making any decisions about his return.

"But he's doing well. He's doing really well, which is good news. And we'll just follow the doctors' leads," the Minnesota GM added.

Faber sustained the injury during Minnesota's preseason finale against the Dallas Stars.