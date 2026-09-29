How long is Caleb Williams out for? Positive injury update on Bears QB as backup Case Keenum starts vs Eagles tonight
With Caleb Williams unavailable, Case Keenum is getting the start in Week 3, while Tyson Bagent is also available.
The Chicago Bears will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football without Caleb Williams, who remains inactive because of the hamstring injury that has kept him out over the past two games.
There is, however, some reason for optimism surrounding Williams' recovery.
How long is Caleb Williams out for?
Williams' recovery timeline makes a Week 4 appearance against the New York Jets difficult to envision, as Grade 2 hamstring injuries generally take about three to four weeks to heal.
The following game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 could be a more realistic target, though his status for that matchup remains unclear with only around three weeks of recovery time available.
Positive sign for Williams
Chicago has also yet to place Williams on injured reserve, potentially indicating that the team does not expect him to miss an extended stretch. If his rehabilitation stays on course, the Bears could have him back within the next few games.
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Week 6, when Chicago travels to face the Atlanta Falcons, may therefore be a more plausible return window. By that point, Williams would have had approximately four weeks to recover from the injury.
The Bears could still take a conservative approach with their franchise quarterback and avoid rushing him back before he is fully ready. Even so, his current situation does not necessarily point toward an absence extending deep into October.
How did Williams get injured?
The 24-year-old quarterback suffered the injury late in Chicago's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. With the Bears trailing by only three points at 6-3 late in the fourth quarter, Williams scrambled toward the end zone before going down on the play.
The quarterback was subsequently taken from the field on a cart, ending his night and forcing Chicago to turn to its backup options.
Bears turn to backup quarterbacks
With Williams unavailable, Case Keenum is getting the start in Week 3, while Tyson Bagent is also available after successfully completing the concussion protocol.
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Neither backup can replicate what Williams offers Chicago's offense, but they will be expected to keep the Bears competitive while their starting quarterback continues his recovery. How long either backup remains in the spotlight will ultimately depend on Williams' recovery. soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More