Brian Dawkins controversy explained: DHS ignores NFL request to remove former Eagles star's video post

DHS shared the video on X Sunday evening in response to another account’s report about a “huge migrant caravan” approaching the border.

The former Philadelphia Eagles safety found himself at the center of attention after the Department of Homeland Security used footage from his NFL career in a social media post.

Brian Dawkins unexpectedly became part of the NFL news cycle Monday, more than a decade after ending his playing career.

The footage featured Dawkins’ iconic pregame entrance, during which he can be heard chanting “The time has come,” before cutting to a collection of his punishing hits. DHS accompanied the clip with the caption, “Our time has come.”

NFL seeks removal of video The NFL subsequently asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove the video. However, the post was still online as of noon ET Monday.

“The league has requested the DHS take down the video,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, as reported by The Times.

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Dawkins responds to the DHS video Dawkins responded to the controversy on Monday, stating that he never authorized DHS to use his name, image or likeness in the video.

"Hello blessed people, hello blessed people," Dawkins said in a post on X. "Let's be clear, I did not give my permission for my name, image and likeness to be used by anybody, alright, by anybody,” he added.