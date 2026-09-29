Travis Etienne Jr injury update: When will Saints RB return? Doctor reveals best and worst-case recovery timelines
With Travis Etienne Jr sidelined, Alvin Kamara could see an increased workload after serving in a more complementary role over the first two weeks.
The New Orleans Saints could be without one of their key offensive additions for several weeks after Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Etienne exited the Saints' Week 3 matchup in the third quarter and was unable to return. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed on Monday that the running back is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, Mike Triplett of New Orleans Football reported.
The Saints coach, however, did not provide a definite timetable for Etienne’s comeback or clarify whether the Saints would place him on injured reserve.
How long will Travis Etienne be out?
Deep Dive
Etienne will at least sit out next Monday’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. With him sidelined, Alvin Kamara could see an increased workload after serving in a more complementary role over the first two weeks.
The Saints have not announced an official timetable for Etienne’s return. However, injury analyst and doctor of physical therapy Michael Mueller has offered an assessment of what the running back’s recovery could look like.
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Mueller noted that a hamstring injury that is aggravated again can take additional time to heal, with recovery potentially stretching from a “minimum of 2-3 weeks” to more than a month depending on its severity.
"If he lands on IR, we have our answer. For now, assume he misses Week 4-5 at a minimum. NO plays in France Wk7 & Bye Wk8 Worst case: Week 9 return,” he tweeted.
What happened to Etienne?
Etienne’s injury occurred midway through the third quarter when he broke loose for a 16-yard run. As he approached the sideline, a defender forced him out of bounds, after which Etienne immediately reached for his left hamstring.
The 27-year-old k got back to his feet without assistance but was visibly limping as he made his way to the opposite sideline. He was initially examined inside the injury tent before eventually heading to the locker room.
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Etienne had entered the matchup carrying a hamstring concern, although he had been cleared to participate fully in Friday’s practice. Moore later confirmed that Sunday’s injury involved the same leg that had caused concern earlier in the week.
Etienne's Saints season so far
Etienne had recorded 71 rushing yards heading into Sunday’s matchup, his first season with New Orleans after spending the opening four years of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He joined the Saints as a major offseason addition, signing a four-year, $52 million deal in free agency.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More