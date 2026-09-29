Travis Etienne Jr injury update: When will Saints RB return? Doctor reveals best and worst-case recovery timelines

The New Orleans Saints could be without one of their key offensive additions for several weeks after Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Travis Etienne Jr. exited the Saints' Week 3 matchup in the third quarter and was unable to return. (AP Photo) Etienne exited the Saints' Week 3 matchup in the third quarter and was unable to return. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed on Monday that the running back is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, Mike Triplett of New Orleans Football reported. The Saints coach, however, did not provide a definite timetable for Etienne’s comeback or clarify whether the Saints would place him on injured reserve. How long will Travis Etienne be out?

Deep Dive What is the expected recovery timeline for Travis Etienne Jr. after his hamstring injury? What caused Travis Etienne Jr.'s hamstring injury during the game? How will Travis Etienne Jr.'s absence affect the Saints' offensive strategy?

Etienne will at least sit out next Monday’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. With him sidelined, Alvin Kamara could see an increased workload after serving in a more complementary role over the first two weeks.