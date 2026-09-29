Will JJ McCarthy start for Giants? How Vikings trade changes QB depth chart ahead of Cardinals clash; explained

The New York Giants have acted quickly to address their quarterback situation after Jaxson Dart was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury. New York acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. (AP Photo)

New York acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The trade gives the Giants another option at quarterback following Dart's injury and raises an immediate question about how the team's depth chart will look going forward.

Will J.J. McCarthy start? For now, the Giants appear to have added competition behind Winston rather than immediately replacing their veteran quarterback.

The 32-year-old quarterback stepped in for Dart on Sunday and guided the Giants to a win over Tennessee, although New York managed only 238 total yards and did not score a touchdown.

Head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Winston would start again this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Giants' decision to trade for McCarthy suggests the team wanted another capable quarterback rather than relying solely on Winston following Dart's injury.