HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No 23–25 & 27-29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida

When: September 25 to 29

Timing: 3pm to 8pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: Arghya – An exhibition showcasing the artistic and cultural significance of Chhath Festival through Mithila artworks, crafts

Where: INTACH Headquarters, 71 Lodi Estate, KK Birla Lane

When: September 28 to October 1

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Is France a More Reliable Strategic Partner than US, at the Centre