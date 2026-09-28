Man urges Indians to travel abroad at least once, says 'it shows what India could be doing better'

He said that travelling abroad can make people notice things that are often taken for granted in India, including better-planned cities, cleaner public spaces, efficient public transport and infrastructure that functions effectively.

In his post, Suraj Kumar Talreja said that every Indian should travel abroad at least once, not necessarily to experience luxury but to gain a different perspective.

Travelling to another country can often offer more than a new experience or a holiday. It can also give people an opportunity to observe how other cities function and compare different approaches to infrastructure, public transport and urban planning. Now, an X user has shared his perspective on how travelling abroad can change the way people view development in India .

In his post, Talreja also argued that seeing these differences can also change how people think about development. According to him, development is not necessarily dependent only on a country’s wealth. He said that factors such as planning, priorities, execution and accountability also play an important role in determining how cities and public systems function.

“Every Indian should travel abroad at least once not to experience luxury, but to gain perspective. You start noticing things we often take for granted: better-planned cities, cleaner public spaces, efficient public transport, disciplined systems and infrastructure that simply works,” Talreja wrote.

“It makes you realise that development isn’t always about having more money. It’s about planning, priorities, execution and accountability,” Talreja added.

Concluding his post, he said international travel can offer people a different way of looking at their own country and its infrastructure. “Travel doesn’t just show you the world. Sometimes, it shows you what India could be doing better,” he wrote.

(Also Read: Indian woman in Canada opens up about sacrifices of living abroad: ‘Everybody sees the dollars’)

Social media reactions Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Living in Netherlands for 4 years, I fully agree with your assessment. The problem is someone will find this assessment offensive and will start calling us names like ‘Privileged NRI’ or simply ‘leftist’. Believe me I have tried. The messenger will be shot and the message lost.”

“I have travelled to 13 countries and I have realised India is cheaper, Infrastructure is better outside, India has everything, weather, mountains, sea, religion etc, India must up their tourism game specially hygeine and cleaning,” commented another.