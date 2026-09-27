Indian woman in Canada opens up about sacrifices of living abroad: ‘Everybody sees the dollars’

Moving abroad is often associated with better salaries, new opportunities and an improved standard of living. But behind the pictures of travel, higher earnings and life in another country are sacrifices that often remain unseen. An Indian woman living in Canada has highlighted this less-discussed side of life overseas, speaking about missing family milestones, festivals and even the comfort of having someone around when you fall sick. An Indian woman in Canada shared the unseen sacrifices behind earning and living abroad. (Instagram/kanutalescanada)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Kanupria spoke about the emotional and everyday realities that come with building a life away from home.

‘Count all these sacrifices too’ "The life of people living abroad is very good, and we earn heaps of money. But do you know what sacrifices we make? When we go home after two or three years, we realise, 'Oh, mom and dad have grown a bit older.' We attend all family functions over video calls. And being sick? What even is that? Whatever happens, you have to do all your own chores yourself; no one even comes to ask if you'd like some tea. You have to take medicines yourself, cook your own food, and sometimes even go to work. When you all are enjoying festivals, we are at work. So, when you count our dollars, count all these sacrifices too, won't you?" she said in the clip.

The text overlaid on the video summed up the message: "Everybody sees the dollars, nobody sees the sacrifices".

Kanupria shared the clip with the caption, "The side of living abroad nobody counts".

Watch the clip here: