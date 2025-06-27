‘This is the reality of Canada’: Indian woman shares video of massive job fair queues for just 5 positions

Life in foreign countries—especially in nations like the United States and Canada—is often painted as a picture of prosperity, abundant job opportunities, and a better lifestyle. But a recent viral video by an Indian woman living in Canada offers a reality check, especially for those eyeing a move overseas. A woman in Canada exposed the tough job market in a viral video, urging Indians to reconsider blind faith in foreign job opportunities.(Instagram/kanutalescanada)

(Also read: 'Bol Shankar bhagwan ki jai!': Indian student’s viral moment at Canadian convocation)

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named @kanutalescanada, opens with the woman addressing a common perception among many Indians. “Guys, hamare jo Indian friends ya relatives hain jinko lagta hai ki Canada mein bahut jobs aur paisa hai, unko ye video dikha dena,” she says, urging viewers to share the video with those who believe life abroad is easy.

A queue for just a handful of jobs

She then pans her camera to a long queue of job seekers outside a modest employment affair. The woman reveals that the job opening is of a basic internship level and that only 5 to 6 people will be hired. Despite the low number of openings, the turnout is overwhelming—visibly dozens, if not hundreds, of hopeful candidates are waiting in line.

“This is the reality of Canada. If you’re prepared for this, then come to Canada—otherwise India is better,” she warns in the video.

She captioned the video: “Life abroad isn’t always a dream. Sometimes it’s just… a long queue.” The clip has resonated with many and has now crossed over 4 lakh views, prompting a wave of comments from both immigrants and those aspiring to move abroad.

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions from viewers

One user commented, “Thank you for showing the truth. People don’t talk about these struggles.” Another added, “Same situation here in Toronto. Even for survival jobs, it’s a long wait.” A third viewer wrote, “Everyone thinks it’s a land of opportunity until they see the reality.”

(Also read: Man shared ex’s nudes with her employer in 'public interest', rules Canadian tribunal)

Others were more optimistic or critical. “Yes, it’s tough, but with the right skills, you can still make it,” one said, while another remarked, “This is exaggerated. There are jobs if you know where to look.”