'Bol Shankar bhagwan ki jai!': Indian student’s viral moment at Canadian convocation

A video of an Indian student in Canada is going viral on social media after he proudly chanted "Bol Shankar Bhagwan Ki" during his convocation ceremony. Rahul Chhillar, a student from Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Canada, shared the video on Instagram. Rahul Chhillar, an Indian student in Canada, goes viral for chanting ‘Bol Shankar Bhagwan Ki’ at convocation.(Screengrab Instagram/@rahulchhillar34)

The event was like any other- full of proud students, cheers, and applause. But Rahul’s spiritual chant stood out.

In the video, Chhillar is seen going on stage to collect his degree and chanting "Bol Shankar Bhagwan Ki" on the mic.

Many people praised the student for proudly showing his culture and faith on an international platform. Some called the moment bold, while others said it made them feel emotional and proud.

Check out the viral video here:

The viral video was posted on June 21, 2025, and since then it has garnered more than 12 million views and 2.2 million likes.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

Instagram users had mixed reactions to the viral video. Many praised him for proudly showing his faith and culture, calling the moment powerful and inspiring. However, some users felt it was not the right place, as the convocation was an educational event.

One of the users, @beingharshamara, commented, “If you have this much respect and love towards your religion and God, that you forcibly took over the mic in an educational convocation, which has nothing to do with an religion and your harkate are like this, then why the hell did you go to that foreign land brother??”.

A second user, @devyanii_15, commented, “Har Har Mahadev”.

Another user, @ningthouzam, commented, “Andhbhakts doing shit everywhere these days thinking it's cool.”

The Indian student's moment has started a conversation about culture, faith, and expression at public events. Despite the debate, the video continues to spread quickly online.