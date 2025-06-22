‘Oxford University gets a taste of Bollywood’ as desi boys dance their hearts out. Watch

A group of desi boys has taken the internet by storm after releasing a colourful Bollywood-style dance video filmed at Oxford University. The video was shot at famous locations across the campus, including Lady Margaret Hall and other iconic Oxford spots. Bollywood energy met Oxford charm in a viral dance by desi boys.(Screengrab Instagram/@druvphk )

Wearing modern outfits, the boys performed energetic Bollywood dance moves on 'Desi Boyz' in gardens, halls, and stone paths. Created by alumnus Druv Punjabi and his crew, the video shows a joyful mix of Indian culture and Oxford’s historic charm.

The video was posted on Instagram by @druvphk and soon went viral.

"Check out this incredible Bollywood dance video filmed at Lady Margaret Hall and other iconic Oxford spots – created by alumnus Druv Punjabi and crew." the caption reads.

Many praised the group for their confidence, creativity, and the way they blended Bollywood with elegance. The lively steps, and Oxford backdrop made the video stand out.

Check out the video here:

The viral video was posted on June 21, 2025, and since then it has garnered more than 30,000 views.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, it started going viral. Viewers from around the world called it “a perfect mix".

One of the users, @prof_k.marwaha, commented, “God Bless you Desi Boys - lovely to see the Indian Culture coming through to University Of Oxford”.

A second user, @pandya_krupa, commented, “Aah bollywood making it to Oxford halls, seriously vocal for local working guys”.

Another user, @ptashkina_97, commented, “And because of Oxford i feel that our life is really magical”.

With its mix of Bollywood energy and Oxford’s charm, the performance was more than just a viral moment- it became a joyful celebration.