Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

‘Oxford University gets a taste of Bollywood’ as desi boys dance their hearts out. Watch

BySakshi Sah
Jun 22, 2025 08:03 PM IST

Desi boys danced to Bollywood beats across Oxford’s famous spots.

A group of desi boys has taken the internet by storm after releasing a colourful Bollywood-style dance video filmed at Oxford University. The video was shot at famous locations across the campus, including Lady Margaret Hall and other iconic Oxford spots.

Bollywood energy met Oxford charm in a viral dance by desi boys.(Screengrab Instagram/@druvphk )
Bollywood energy met Oxford charm in a viral dance by desi boys.(Screengrab Instagram/@druvphk )

Wearing modern outfits, the boys performed energetic Bollywood dance moves on 'Desi Boyz' in gardens, halls, and stone paths. Created by alumnus Druv Punjabi and his crew, the video shows a joyful mix of Indian culture and Oxford’s historic charm.

The video was posted on Instagram by @druvphk and soon went viral.

"Check out this incredible Bollywood dance video filmed at Lady Margaret Hall and other iconic Oxford spots – created by alumnus Druv Punjabi and crew." the caption reads. 

Also Read: ‘Second-hand embarrassment’: Indian tourists criticised for public dance in Bangkok

Many praised the group for their confidence, creativity, and the way they blended Bollywood with elegance. The lively steps, and Oxford backdrop made the video stand out.

Check out the video here:

 

The viral video was posted on June 21, 2025, and since then it has garnered more than 30,000 views.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

 

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, it started going viral. Viewers from around the world called it “a perfect mix".

One of the users, @prof_k.marwaha, commented, “God Bless you Desi Boys - lovely to see the Indian Culture coming through to University Of Oxford”.

A second user, @pandya_krupa, commented, “Aah bollywood making it to Oxford halls, seriously vocal for local working guys”.

Also Read: ‘I’m a Gujju and you guys need to stop’: Indian tourists hijack Austria street with loud music and Garba, face backlash

Another user, @ptashkina_97, commented, “And because of Oxford i feel that our life is really magical”.

With its mix of Bollywood energy and Oxford’s charm, the performance was more than just a viral moment- it became a joyful celebration.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Oxford University gets a taste of Bollywood’ as desi boys dance their hearts out. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On