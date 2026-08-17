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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, August 17 promises loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 01:11:14 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Two And A Half Letters – Artworks by Swati Pasari (Curator: Yash Vikram)

    Gram it: Delhi is geared up to host BWF World Championships 2026, from August 17 to 23. But before the action begins today, here's a glimpse from Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium where ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu was spotted during a training session, on Sunday. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: Delhi is geared up to host BWF World Championships 2026, from August 17 to 23. But before the action begins today, here's a glimpse from Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium where ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu was spotted during a training session, on Sunday. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: August 17 to 22

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Sab Tarz-e-Nazar Hai: Discussing the Vision, Poetry & Contribution of Asgar Gondvi – Discussants: Sushma Bhatnagar, Anisur Rahman, Mehr e Alam, G S Khwaja

    Where: Seminar Hall II & III, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 17

    Timing: 6.15pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Rage Therapy – Break. Heal. Repeat

    Where: Taco Bell, N-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: August 17

    Timing: 1pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Unconfined – Artworks by Ravi Shail

    Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 16 to 29

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Naman Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: August 17

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Hindon River: Issues, Challenges and Solutions (Panelists: Dr Afroz Ahmad & Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas – A Stand-Up Comedy Show Ft. Harsh Gujral

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: August 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Dastkar Monsoon Mela

    Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

    When: August 6 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Stations: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 17, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 17, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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