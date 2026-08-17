Luis Torrens hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning for the host New York Mets, who continued their post-trade deadline hot streak by closing out a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 4-3 win. Luis Torrens powers Mets to sweep of Nationals

Torrens' homer capped a three-run fourth for the Mets, who have won nine of 12 since dealing off much of their last-place roster at the Aug. 3 deadline.

The sweep inched the Mets within 3 1/2 games of the fourth-place Nationals in the National League East. New York hasn't finished last since 2003.

Jorge Polanco opened the Mets' scoring with a run-scoring groundout while Jared Young added pivotal insurance with a fifth-inning RBI double. Young finished 2-for-4 while Bo Bichette was 3-for-3 with a walk.

Every Mets starter had at least one hit except A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge.

Young had four RBIs this weekend and has a six-game hitting streak.

Abimelec Ortiz hit a solo homer in the third and Keibert Ruiz collected two run-scoring singles for the Nationals, who fell to 5-8 since the deadline. Jorbit Vivas and Jacob Young had the other hits for Washington.

Christian Scott earned the win for the Mets after giving up all three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over a season-high 6 1/3 innings. Scott retired 10 of 12 batters following Ortiz's homer.

Nate Lavender inherited a two-on jam in the seventh but retired both batters he faced. Daniel Duarte threw a perfect eighth before Kodai Senga notched his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Jake Irvin was saddled with the defeat after allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over a season-high six innings. Irvin, who missed more than two months with a right shoulder injury, hadn't thrown six innings since last Sept. 27 against the Chicago White Sox.

Field Level Media

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