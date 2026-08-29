Trump calls it the ‘biggest oil deal in world’s history’. Can Venezuela's 65 billion barrels actually be delivered?

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the US would take majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves through a partnership with private business, in a pact he called "the biggest oil deal in world history". Oil platforms and pumpjacks at Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas, Venezuela, January 26, 2026. (REUTERS) The deal covers roughly a fifth of Venezuela's total proven reserves. It hands Washington an ownership stake and the right to buy oil at cost from a joint venture that will hold 100-year concessions over 17 fields in the Orinoco Belt and Lake Maracaibo, according to US officials. The announcement also comes nearly nine months after US forces captured Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro in January and allowed his deputy Delcy Rodriguez to take charge. What we know about the agreement Under the announced structure, the US will control 55% of the effective output of a new joint venture with an as-yet-unnamed private operator in Venezuela, a US official told AP and Bloomberg. The venture would become the world's second-largest corporate holder of reserves after Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported. Oil will be sold to the US at cost and routed into the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, its emergency stockpile, and to military use, the official said. Rodriguez, confirming the agreement on Telegram, said it covered 17 strategic fields holding about 65 billion barrels of reserves. The deal would draw more than $100 billion in investment, and would yield $209 billion in tax revenue for the Venezuelan state, she said, calling the pact "historic" and one that would have "a significant impact on the rebirth of our nation". The announcement followed Rodriguez's move to sign a law opening Venezuela's oil sector to privatisation. The move reversed a defining plank of the so-called socialist movement that had governed the country for more than two decades. Venezuelan officials are preparing to sign fresh exploration and production agreements next week, particularly with US firms, Reuters reported. US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on X that the arrangement was a "win" for both sides. It would bring "nearly $100 billion in private investment" to Venezuela and support "thousands of high-paying jobs", he claimed. Also read: After swipes at Canada, Trump eyes Venezuela as 51st state of US in new post What we don't know

Installations at the El Palito refinery of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, January 22, 2026. (REUTERS)

Trump's Truth Social post gave no detail on the fields, companies or mechanics involved. Neither Washington nor Caracas has published any official documents. Reuters reported that a lease model was under consideration, with fields potentially auctioned to US producers, but noted that the arrangement could face legal and constitutional challenges in Venezuela, where the state retains formal control over core oil industry activities. The financial architecture is still opaque. Jorge Pinon, senior researcher at the Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, told AFP the mechanism for handing over the assets was unusual. "We don't know how the transfer would take place. Is it a sale? Is it a title transfer? Is it only transferred once the reserves are actually produced?" he said. David Goldwyn, president of energy consultancy firm Goldwyn Global Strategies, told Reuters it was unclear whether a US government lease would have a legal basis under Venezuela's constitution and the country's new hydrocarbons law, which Rodriguez signed after taking office to open the oil sector to private capital. There was, he said, "no precedent for having the US government enter into a lease to operate oil fields". Also read: America really might restore democracy to Venezuela Why now The agreement comes at a time when the US-Israel war on Iran, which touched its six-month mark this week, has sharply slowed Gulf oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that used to carry about 20% of world's oil before the conflict. Washington has drawn heavily on its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which fell below 300 million barrels in early August, down by more than 100 million barrels since the start of 2026, the Associated Press reported. The US produces large volumes of crude domestically, but global oil price shocks, such as the one triggered by the Hormuz disruption, feed into American pump prices. Releasing oil from the emergency stockpile allows the government to add supply to the market and try to blunt those spikes. AFP, citing Axios, said the US stockpile was at a 40-year low. Petrol at the pump has also become a political problem for the White House. The average price of US gasoline was $4.09 a gallon on Friday, up from $3.21 a year earlier, according to American Automobile Association (AAA) data. Simultaneously, Trump's approval ratings have slid ahead of November's midterm elections. It is likely in this context that Rubio, in his post on the deal on X, said the Venezuela agreement was "President Trump's bold foreign policy… driving America First wins: securing stable reserves and low-cost oil in our Hemisphere and lowering gas prices here at home".

A gas flare burns at the Cardon refinery, part of the Paraguana Refining Center, as years of underinvestment, equipment failures and shortages have hampered fuel production in Venezuela, in Punta Cardon, Venezuela, May 6, 2026. (REUTERS)