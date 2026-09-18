ATLANTA — The NFC South suffered the indignity of having four teams finish with losing records last season and take Week 1 losses to open the 2026 season. Falcons are looking for better defensive plan against Panthers QB Bryce Young in NFC South showdown

Last week's poor showing makes division matchups, including Carolina's visit to Atlanta on Sunday, especially important.

Though the Panthers finished with the same 8-9 regular-season record as Atlanta and Tampa Bay last season, they swept the two games against the Falcons on their way to winning the division title tiebreaker.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young says coach Dave Canales has stressed that the best route to the playoffs is winning in the division.

“Coach talks about it all of the time," Young said. ”Our first goal is to win the South. Obviously those division wins mean so much when you’re trying to accomplish that goal. You have the same process for every game — you don’t get too high or too low, but this is a business and we are all players and we understand what is at stake every time there is a division opponent. We know what this game means.”

Atlanta's home opener follows a 20-13 opening loss at Pittsburgh last week. The Falcons were forced to start third-string quarterback Cooper Rush after Tua Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in practice and Michael Penix Jr. continued his recovery from a 2025 season-ending left knee injury.

Rush threw two interceptions, including T.J. Watt’s pick-6 in the fourth quarter.

Despite continued uncertainty at quarterback this week, the Falcons' bigger problem may be finding a way to contain Young and the Panthers' passing game. Young set a franchise record by passing for 448 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Carolina's 30-27 overtime win at Atlanta to sweep the Falcons last season.

“He’s a very smart quarterback,” said Falcons safety Jessie Bates III of Young. "I think they’ve done a lot of really good things to help him bring out his strengths in his game, whether that’s them going to empty or rhythm-type of throws to help them out. I think that he’s definitely become a really high-level quarterback in this league for sure.”

Young's top playmakers are Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, an undrafted rookie in 2024 who had eight catches for a career-high 138 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 59-37 loss to Chicago.

Carolina at Atlanta

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

Latest odds: Panthers by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Panthers 0-1; Falcons 0-1.

Last week: Panthers lost Bears 59-37; Falcons lost to Steelers 20-13.

Last meeting: Panthers beat Falcons 30-27 in overtime in Atlanta on Nov. 16, 2025.

Series record: Falcons lead 37-25.

Panthers run defense vs. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The Panthers allowed two Chicago running backs to reach 100 rushing yards in the Bears' 59-37 win last week in Charlotte. Overall, the Bears rushed for 291 yards and six touchdowns and averaged 7.5 yards per carry. Robinson had 21 carries for 83 yards and eight receptions for 90 yards in the Falcons' 20-13 loss at Pittsburgh as the focal point of an offense that had a limited passing game.

— The Panthers and Bears combined to score 96 points in Week 1, making it the highest-scoring season-opening game in NFL history. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they gave up 59 of those points, the most in franchise history.

— Panthers WR Jalen Coker had eight catches for a career-high 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 shootout with the Bears.

— RB Chuba Hubbard had a touchdown rushing and a touchdown receiving in Week 1 and remains the Panthers top option in the backfield.

— The Panthers defense allowed six touchdowns rushing against the Bears and two TDs in each quarter.

— Young is 4-1 against the Falcons, completing 110 of 165 pass attempts for 1,133 yards and seven touchdowns. He is 10-30 as a starter against the rest of the league.

— With Rush at quarterback, Drake London had only two catches for 29 yards and Kyle Pitts had no catches and only one target against Pittsburgh. London, Atlanta’s go-to wide receiver and Pitts, coming off a productive season at tight end, each received new contracts in the offseason.

— The Falcons are 21-10 at home in the rivalry.

— The Falcons ranked 31st in passing yards and 30th in total yards following their weak offensive showing in their opener.

Sports Writer Steve Reed in Charlotte, N.C., contributed to this report.

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