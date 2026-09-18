Who is Malia Nummerdor? 5 things to know as Florida woman is arrested amid CCTV video of ‘sexual activity’ with dog

Malia Elizabeth Nummerdor, 38, was arrested in Port Charlotte, Florida, after investigators said home surveillance footage showed her allegedly engaging in sexual activity with the family dog. Malia Nummerdor faces a felony charge after investigators said surveillance footage showed alleged sexual activity involving her and the family dog. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Nummerdor was charged with Sexual Activity Involving Animals, a second-degree felony under Florida law. She denied that anything sexual happened but, according to investigators, could not give a consistent explanation for the footage.

Nummerdor remains at the Charlotte County Jail with bond set at $35,000. The investigation began after her estranged husband reported the alleged incident and provided evidence to detectives.

5 things to know about Malia Elizabeth Nummerdor’s arrest Here are the key details about the Florida woman’s arrest, the surveillance footage and her response to investigators.

1. Nummerdor was arrested on September 15 and charged with Sexual Activity Involving Animals, which the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office identified as a second-degree felony under Florida law.

2. Detectives began looking into the case after seeing social media posts about the allegation. They later obtained sworn statements and digital evidence from a home surveillance system.

3. The footage involved the family dog, Ranger. During her interview, Nummerdor confirmed that she was the woman shown in the video and that the dog was the family pet.

4. She denied that anything sexual had happened. The sheriff’s office said she could not provide a consistent explanation for what investigators said they saw in the footage. She then requested an attorney.

5. Nummerdor is being held at Charlotte County Jail. Her bond was set at $35,000, and the charge remains an allegation at this stage of the case.

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Malia Elizabeth Nummerdor case: what the surveillance footage showed According to the arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Nummerdor’s estranged husband, Erik Nummerdor, told detectives he had installed two cameras inside the home. He said one was in his bedroom and was intended to help identify who was taking money from a coin container.

While checking the recordings, Erik said he found footage that he believed showed Malia and Ranger. He gave investigators screenshots and later allowed them to access a laptop containing the surveillance files.

A detective described the images in the affidavit as showing “an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down, positioned with the dog in a manner consistent with sexual activity.”

The sheriff’s office said Nummerdor reviewed the footage during her September 15 interview. She confirmed she was the person shown and that the dog was hers. She denied any sexual activity and then asked for an attorney.

Nummerdor also told investigators that the cameras had been installed without her knowledge. She said the recordings were from 2024 and alleged that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos. She also claimed he had accessed her social media accounts.

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Sheriff Bill Prummell addressed the case in a statement released by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He said:

“There are only a few times in my career that I have been at a loss for words. This is one of those times. I simply cannot comprehend this behavior. No animal should ever be subjected to such conduct, and you can be sure that we will take action when we learn about it here in Charlotte County. And then to smile in the mugshot? I don’t know what there is to smile about when you’ve been arrested for something as disgusting as this.”

Nummerdor remains in custody on the $35,000 bond. No conviction has been reported.