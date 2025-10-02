'Reminded me of...': Florida nurse, caught having sex with stepson, reveals why she did it

A nurse from Florida was arrested after she was caught sexually assaulting her 15-year-old stepson. The 35-year-old nurse, who is currently in jail, recently revealed the reason behind her crime. Von Yates also reportedly made a joke about watching “step-mom pornos” a week before the incident. (X)

Alexis Von Yates cornered her stepson while her two young children were sleeping in a separate room and started kissing the 15-year-old’s neck and sexually assaulted him, The New York Post reported.

In September this year, Yates accepted the plea deal to avoid a sexual battery charge. She received a charge of lewd and lascivious battery, a lesser charge. This led to a two-year sentence.

‘Step-son reminded me of husband’

Talking to the cops about the sexual assault, Yates reportedly said that she only went after her stepson as he reminded her of her husband and even detailed how the teen’s genitals resembled his father’s.

Since the incident, she has lost her medical license. Von Yates also reportedly made a joke about watching “step-mom pornos” a week before the incident. According to a report by Daily Mail, the night of the assault, Von Yates started telling the teenager 'how horny' she was after not having sex for two weeks, and also said, “I wish you were 18, because you are not old enough.”

Von Yates described the graphic details of the incident of how the two had sex after vaping cannabis oil and watching a movie, while his father was out. Her husband caught her and the stepson in the bathroom, after which the stepson fled.

While Yates grilled the teen about the incident, his wife said that she told the boy to stop. As per the arrest affidavit obtained by The Daily Mail, the teen rejected his stepmother’s story but was afraid that his father would beat him. The father then dragged him to the grandparents and scolded him about how he “ruined his life.”

The grandparents also discourage the boy from reporting the assault to his biological mother. Three months later, in October 2024, Yates sent an anonymous tip to the police reporting the assault.

Meanwhile, the biological mother of the teen described what happened to her son in the court hearing, calling Von Yates a ‘coward’. “I will be by his side to support him, just as I always have,” she said further.