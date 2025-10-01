Nearly 30 new laws take effect in Florida: Crime, property, flood disclosures and more - See full list

Almost 30 new state laws officially took effect in Florida on Wednesday, covering everything from harsher penalties for fleeing police to new rules about flood disclosures and public records. As per CBS12, many of these measures passed earlier this year and took effect on October 1. Nearly 30 new Florida laws take effect today, covering schools, safety, and more(AFP)

Some of the new laws address crime and punishment, while others involve public safety and property, indicating the array of subjects covered during the 2025 legislative session.

Criminal penalties and public safety changes

Several of the new laws create stronger punishments for certain crimes. For example, House Bill 113 raises the penalty for fleeing or trying to elude law enforcement at high speed, moving it up on the state’s offense ranking chart. House Bill 687, known as “Trenton’s Law,” increases penalties for repeat offenses like DUI or BUI manslaughter, making them second-degree felonies.

There are also new measures to let juries consider extra factors in capital felony cases (HB 693) and to make it easier for courts to order restitution when a driver leaves the scene of a crash (HB 479). These laws, lawmakers say, aim to reduce dangerous behavior on Florida roads and waterways.

Property, flood, and land regulations

Other laws taking effect today focus on property and land use. Senate Bill 948 requires landlords and mobile home park owners to tell new tenants about flood risks and past flooding at a property. If a tenant suffers major flood damage after not getting this disclosure, they can end their lease and get back the advance rent.

SB 1080 modifies local planning laws and makes it a requirement for governments to reduce timelines in processing applications, as well as refund fees if the timeline is exceeded. Some exceptions to the public record will remain, namely, where endangered species dwell (SB 7000), and minors seeking the court's permission under the Parental Notice and Consent for Abortion Act (SB 7018).

These are just two instances of how this package of laws goes beyond crime into the consumer and environmental protection spaces, along with local governments. Florida lawmakers indicated that it could be an initial round of changes.

Here are all Florida laws taking effect

Following is the list of all Florida laws that came into effect on Wednesday, October 1.

HB 113 — tougher penalties for fleeing police

HB 253 — stricter rules for motor vehicle offenses

HB 437 — enhanced punishments for tampering with electronic monitoring devices

HB 479 — courts can order restitution when someone leaves a crash

HB 687 (“Trenton’s Law”) — elevated penalties for repeat driving/boating crimes

HB 693 — juries may consider extra aggravating factors in capital cases

HB 703 — mandates prompt utility relocation with reimbursement grants

HB 757 — bans lewd images, deepfake porn, child pornography enhancements

HB 777 — harsher penalties for luring children (lowering age thresholds)

HB 989 — improves licensing rules & mobility for foster homes

HB 1049 — stiff penalties for tampering with, harassing, or retaliating against court officials

HB 1121 — strengthens drone laws over critical infrastructure & weaponized drones

HB 1351 — tighter reporting and address-verification rules for sexual predators

HB 1451 — elevated penalties & longer statutes for sexual cyberharassment

HB 1455 — mandatory minimums for repeat sexual crimes & predators

HB 7003 — removes repeal date for certain fintech public-record exemptions

SB 150 — felony abandonment of chained animals in disasters (“Trooper’s Law”)

SB 168 — alternative prosecution/diversion for defendants with mental illness

SB 948 — requires flood-risk disclosures by landlords, sellers & rights to void leases

SB 1080 — mandates land-development rules, deadlines & refunds for delays

SB 1168 — felony for placing tracking devices on property during dangerous crimes

SB 1386 — increases penalties for assaulting utility workers on critical infrastructure

SB 1804 — creates capital felony for human trafficking of vulnerable persons

SB 7000 — preserves public-records exemption for endangered species location data

SB 7004 — protects privacy in disaster-relief housing records

SB 7010 — continues immunity for insolvent insurers’ records

SB 7018 — shields personal info in minor abortion records under waiver law

SB 7020 — exempts cybersecurity program details from public records

FAQs

How many new laws took effect in Florida on October 1?

Nearly 30 new state laws became active on October 1, 2025.

What areas do these laws cover?

They range from tougher penalties for crimes like fleeing police to flood disclosures, land regulations, and public records exemptions.