Florida nurse, caught having sex with 15-year-old stepson, loses her license

A Florida nurse, who was allegedly caught by her husband having sex with his 15-year-old son following weeks of reported seduction, has lost her medical license. Alexis von Yates, the Florida Nurse who was arrested last November for having sex with her minor stepson.(Facebook/ Alexis von Yates)

According to a report by Law & Crime, the nurse, identified as 35-year-old Alexis Von Yates, had a single-state nursing license, which was revoked last week.

“Nurses are placed in a position of trust,” the Florida Department of Health said in an order, according to the report.

“Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character. Ms. Yates’ decision to engage in sexual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to engage in oral and penetrative sex indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse,” the statement on the April 25 suspension read.

This comes as Yates is awaiting a criminal trial for the alleged statutory rape of her minor stepson. The minor was visiting his father in Ocala, Florida, for summer vacation when the alleged crime took place.

How did the Florida nurse commit the alleged crime?

According to the arrest affidavit from Marion County, the accused put her two children to bed and then hung out with her 15-year-old stepson on the living room couch on the night of July 26, 2024. The duo reportedly shared a THC vape while playing video games and watching movies. This happened while the boy’s father was working late, the New York Post reported.

The victim told the police that the accused made out with him after saying the movie was boring and that she was ‘horny’ as she ‘had not had sex for two weeks’. She also allegedly said, “I wish you were 18, because you are not old enough.”

The accused then engaged in oral sex and intercourse, during which the boy’s father came home and caught them in the act.

The boy was driven to his grandparents’ place by his father after that.

Yates again called the boy the next day and allegedly said that she wished his father had not discovered them, the New York Post reported.

Even before the alleged intercourse, she had allegedly been overly flirtatious with the boy, repeatedly talking about how ‘horny’ she was.

Yates was arrested in November when a concerned relative informed the police about the incident. The boy’s father had not called the cops.