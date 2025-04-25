Florida nurse sells startup for 106 crore, retires at 28 to be a full-time dad

A Florida nurse-turned-entrepreneur sold his startup company for ₹106 crore and retired at 28 to focus on his family, he told CNBC Make It. Nathanael Farrelly became a registered nurse at 21, and just eight years later, he retired as an entrepreneur with a net worth of nearly $14 million (approximately ₹119 crore). The Florida entrepreneur sold his company to focus on his family.(Representational)

Farrelly started a home infusion therapy startup, Revitalize, in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company provided nurses to administer intravenous drugs at patients’ homes, a much-needed service during a time when the healthcare system was under immense strain.

His business quickly became a success, attracting acquisition offers from private equity firms within months of launching.

Sold company to focus on family

Farrelly said he declined the initial offers, even though they were in the million-dollar range, stating that he didn’t think it was the "right time." Instead, he waited until 2023 and sold Revitalize to one of the largest infusion companies in the US for $12.5 million ( ₹106 crore).

He stayed on at the company for a smooth transition for a year and a half before stepping away completely, calling it his “true exit.” “I started to really think about the next season of my life. I wanted to focus more on my family," he said.

Although it’s unusual for entrepreneurs to step away after selling a successful startup -- most move on to launch bigger ventures -- Farrelly chose to shift his focus to parenting and personal development.

Currently, he lives with his wife and three children, and the couple is expecting another child soon. He now describes himself as a full-time, stay-at-home dad.

On the work front, Farrelly has taken on the role of angel investor, backing a friend’s coffee company and a fitness app. He says his decision to walk away from business was about more than the money. “This gave me the chance to really focus on family,” he said.