Rishab Shetty defends fellow Kannadiga Yash's Toxic amid scathing reactions: ‘Maybe the plot is not on usual track…’
Fellow actors Kiccha Sudeep and Rishab Shetty commend Yash's bravery in taking risks, despite the film's struggling box office success.
National Award-winning Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has praised another Kannada actor, Yash. He took to Twitter on late Saturday night to post about the latter's latest movie, Toxic.
Toxic, which was supposed to be Yash's next big success after the KGF movies, has been hit with a storm of bad reviews and worse fan reactions. The film is also not setting the box office on fire like it was expected to. Amid all this, Rishab has showered the film with praises.
Praise for Yash and Toxic from colleagues
He wrote, “As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed."
Rishab did mention that the film may not follow the usual expectations or tropes but one could not ignore the hard work put in by everyone in the team. “Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous,” he said.
Praising Yash, he wrote, "@TheNameIsYash Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene.
It’s not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir."
We love you for the love you have for taking Kannada cinema to the global stage.
Recently, even Kiccha Sudeep praised the film "Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash -- you've genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster," he wrote.
Sudeep also said that trying something different takes "guts" and praised Yash for moving away from the usual commercial style.
"It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this. #Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional," Sudeep wrote.
Toxic: How is it performing at the box office?
Even on its first Saturday, Toxic was unable to make a major dent in the box office collections. It made just ₹24 crore in India, taking it's domestic box office haul to ₹190 crore.
By this time, on day four, KGF 2 had made ₹135 crore and crossed ₹550 crore in total collection.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features Yash in dual roles and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. It was released in theatres on August 26 for Onam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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