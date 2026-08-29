Toxic worldwide box office collection day 3: Yash film crosses ₹221 crore, still trails Dhurandhar 2 and KGF 2

Toxic worldwide box office collection day 3: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened with a bang at the box office, minting over ₹100 crore in India on its opening day. However, the film failed to sustain its massive opening-day momentum and witnessed a sharp 62.8% drop in its India net collection on Day 2. Despite the dip, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has managed to cross the ₹220 crore mark worldwide within just three days of its release. Toxic trailer features Yash in his bloodiest avatar yet.

Toxic worldwide box office collection Day 3 As per Sacnilk, Toxic has collected ₹221.35 crore worldwide in the first three days of its release. The total includes ₹198.10 crore in India gross and ₹23.25 crore from overseas markets. The film recorded these collections across 66,598 shows.

The film opened with a massive ₹101.10 crore net in India on Day 1. However, its collections dropped sharply on Day 2, when it earned ₹37.65 crore net, registering a 62.8% fall from its opening-day figure. The film's India net collection stood at ₹138.75 crore after two days.

On Day 3, Toxic witnessed another decline, minting ₹27.20 crore in India net collection. Despite the fall, the film continues to post good overall numbers globally.

Toxic vs Dhurandhar: The Revenge While Toxic has crossed ₹220 crore worldwide within three days, it is still trailing Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge by a significant margin. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had recorded a worldwide gross collection of ₹548.86 crore within its first three days. The film had earned ₹339.27 crore net in India and ₹142.35 crore gross overseas by the end of Day 3.

This means Toxic's three-day worldwide collection of ₹221.35 crore is less than half of Dhurandhar: The Revenge's ₹548.86 crore haul over the same period. Toxic has also remained behind Yash's previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2, which had minted around ₹400 crore worldwide within its first three days of release.