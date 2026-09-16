Qazi Touqeer goes ‘desi dad mode’ as he sends Arishfa Khan's marriage proposal for BTS' V; desi ARMY reacts. Watch

In a recent episode, Qazi was seen playing Arishfa’s father as she asked him to send a marriage proposal on her behalf to BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung. Qazi then turned towards the camera and jokingly said, "Korean V, Kim Tae-hyung, listen, she wants to marry you. I am her father; she's my daughter. I will get him for you."

The captive reality show Bigg Boss is known for its drama, unexpected twists and heated confrontations, but over the years, it has also given audiences some memorable friendships and bonds. The same seems to be happening in Bigg Boss 20 , with contestants already forming connections that are winning viewers’ attention. One such bond is between Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer , whose playful dynamic has been entertaining the audience. Arishfa affectionately calls Qazi ‘dad’, and the two are often seen sharing light-hearted moments in the house.

Arishfa then joined in and was heard saying, "V, please marry me." Qazi continued the joke, saying that he would even make V perform his "I am a rockstar baby" dance step.

Arishfa went on to praise BTS’ V, saying, "He dances very well; he is a superstar of the world. Their group, BTS, is number 1 K-Pop in the world. When we go out, I'll show you how cute they look." She then asked Qazi if he knew about BTS, to which he replied that he did not and had only heard about the group.

However, what caught the desi ARMY’s attention was Arishfa calling BTS’ V Kim Tae-Hoon. One of the comments read, "Qazi sending a rishta to Kim Taehyung (V) for Arishfa because he her father. BRO REALLY WENT FULL DESI DAD MODE. @kimtaenyeon please prepare yourself. Qazi has arrived with the proposal." Another commented, "How does she not know his name?" Another wrote, "Qazi sending a rishta to Korean V (BTS) for his daughter Arishfa. Knowing he is best friends with Arijit, the singer whose house Ed Sheeran visited, it’s actually pretty possible that he could make them meet, lol." Another wrote, "Who is Kim-Tae Hoon? She doesn't even know how to pronounce his name."

BTS is a South Korean boy band formed by BigHit Entertainment in 2013. The group consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Tae-hyung) and Jung Kook. Known for their music, performances and strong connection with fans, BTS became a global K-pop phenomenon with hits such as Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv and Spring Day.