Qazi Touqeer goes ‘desi dad mode’ as he sends Arishfa Khan's marriage proposal for BTS' V; desi ARMY reacts. Watch
During Bigg Boss 20, Arishfa Khan requested Qazi Touqeer to propose to BTS’ V, calling him Kim Tae-Hoon. Fans reacted to her mistake.
The captive reality show Bigg Boss is known for its drama, unexpected twists and heated confrontations, but over the years, it has also given audiences some memorable friendships and bonds. The same seems to be happening in Bigg Boss 20, with contestants already forming connections that are winning viewers’ attention. One such bond is between Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer, whose playful dynamic has been entertaining the audience. Arishfa affectionately calls Qazi ‘dad’, and the two are often seen sharing light-hearted moments in the house.
Qazi Touqeer asks BTS' V's hand in marriage for Arishfa Khan
In a recent episode, Qazi was seen playing Arishfa’s father as she asked him to send a marriage proposal on her behalf to BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung. Qazi then turned towards the camera and jokingly said, "Korean V, Kim Tae-hyung, listen, she wants to marry you. I am her father; she's my daughter. I will get him for you."
Arishfa then joined in and was heard saying, "V, please marry me." Qazi continued the joke, saying that he would even make V perform his "I am a rockstar baby" dance step.
Arishfa went on to praise BTS’ V, saying, "He dances very well; he is a superstar of the world. Their group, BTS, is number 1 K-Pop in the world. When we go out, I'll show you how cute they look." She then asked Qazi if he knew about BTS, to which he replied that he did not and had only heard about the group.
However, what caught the desi ARMY’s attention was Arishfa calling BTS’ V Kim Tae-Hoon. One of the comments read, "Qazi sending a rishta to Kim Taehyung (V) for Arishfa because he her father. BRO REALLY WENT FULL DESI DAD MODE. @kimtaenyeon please prepare yourself. Qazi has arrived with the proposal." Another commented, "How does she not know his name?" Another wrote, "Qazi sending a rishta to Korean V (BTS) for his daughter Arishfa. Knowing he is best friends with Arijit, the singer whose house Ed Sheeran visited, it’s actually pretty possible that he could make them meet, lol." Another wrote, "Who is Kim-Tae Hoon? She doesn't even know how to pronounce his name."
BTS is a South Korean boy band formed by BigHit Entertainment in 2013. The group consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Tae-hyung) and Jung Kook. Known for their music, performances and strong connection with fans, BTS became a global K-pop phenomenon with hits such as Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv and Spring Day.
Bigg Boss 20 recent update
Bigg Boss 20 recently saw a huge fight between ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan, during which the latter hit him in the face during a task, prompting the YouTuber to threaten her. The exchange has sparked mixed reactions online. Meanwhile, ScoutOP, Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan have been nominated for eviction this week. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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