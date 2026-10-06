Thai actors Fourth Nattawat, Gemini Norawit face backlash over Bollywood dance, Indian fans call out racist stereotypes: ‘Problematic’

In the clip, Fourth is dressed in a dark suit and blindfolded as Gemini tries to communicate the words “ Bollywood Hero” from a cue card without saying them aloud. Gemini uses gestures to explain the clue, which Fourth then attempts to follow. He responds with exaggerated head and neck movements and stretches his arms out while standing beside a couch. Gemini can be seen laughing and applauding as the moment plays out. At one point, Fourth even sings ‘Dhoom Machale’ but unable the guess what the clue is but the gestures are very stereotypical.

Earlier this week, a clip from Fourth and Gemini’s recent appearance on a variety show went viral, drawing criticism from social media users who accused Fourth of being “disrespectful to Indian culture”. They also called for accountability not just from the actor, but from those who laughed along with the performance.

A 15-second clip was enough to reopen a conversation that many Indian fans of Thai entertainment say has been building for months. This time, the criticism is directed at Thai actors Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit following their appearance on Thailand's version of The Late Night Show, titled A Thai Late-Night Show, hosted by Katanyu Sawangsri.

Why the dance upset Indian fans For many Indian viewers, the head bobbing, dramatic hand gestures and over-the-top expressions have become a familiar stereotype used to represent “Indian dancing” by people outside the culture. Indian fans took to X to call out the performance, with several questioning why such portrayals continue to be treated as harmless entertainment. One user on X (formerly Twitter) put it bluntly: “Racism gets ignored so easily if its directed towards Indians & I agree.”

The reaction also reflects a growing frustration with GMMTV and the wider Thai BL industry. One widely shared post said: “I’m so done with @GMMTV and Thai BL industry. They are so problematic and racist towards Indian culture one after another. TID is gonna be last project I’ll ever follow. That too caz FK aren’t the ones in this list like ever."

Another user argued that the responsibility should not keep falling on fans to explain why these portrayals are offensive: “gmmtv actors need a training on how to be respectful towards cultures that aren’t their own, grown ass adults acting this childish and ignorant is not normal and fans shouldn’t have to teach them basic respect every time.”

For some viewers, the issue was also about the lack of context behind the movements themselves. One user questioned: "What kind of Bollywood movies are these Thai actors watching for them to always represent India with head bobbing and random hand gestures that I’m guessing are supposed to be Bharatanatyam? Even if he didn’t intend it as mocking, seeing everyone laugh at it still pissed me off."

Another fan called for broader accountability rather than singling out just the people involved in the latest controversy: "I really hope all the artists, not just them, gets some training Also, they are adults and should know being a public figure comes with a certain level of responsibility. You can't be making same types of "jokes" repeatedly when people have pointed out how and why it's wrong."