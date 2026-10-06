Bypolls election voting LIVE: Voting underway in 6 seats across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry

The six seats were vacated after their sitting legislators resigned following the April 2026 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Several leaders had contested from two constituencies and subsequently retained one.

West Bengal's by-elections

In West Bengal, Nandigram was vacated by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari campaigned for BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, the mother of his slain aide Chandranath Rath, with a foot march in Nandigram on Sunday. During the campaign, he targeted his predecessor over her leg injury.

He alleged that the previous TMC government had “misused” the CID to frame BJP leaders in an attempt-to-murder case following Banerjee’s “false claims” of a leg injury during the 2021 polls.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Humayun Kabir, founder of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), retained Nawda after winning both constituencies. His son, Golam Nabi Azad, is contesting the bypoll for AJUP.

The contest also features TMC’s Mamata faction candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, TMC’s Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh and Congress nominee Mohd Abdullahil Kafi.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, Madurantakam and Dharapuram were vacated by former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, respectively, after they joined actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s TVK. Vijay has fielded both former MLAs from their respective constituencies.

The DMK has fielded former MLA I Paranthamen from Madurantakam and Suganya from Dharapuram.

Vijay campaigned for Sathyabama in Dharapuram with a 40-km roadshow. Taking aim at the DMK, he accused the party of making remarks against women and said such attacks had “crossed the line”, adding that he would not remain silent.

Assam's Lok Sabha seat

In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat became vacant in March after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party, joined the BJP and subsequently won the Dispur assembly seat in the April polls.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned for BJP candidate and former bureaucrat Devasish Sharma. Acknowledging the electoral challenge for the BJP in Nagaon, where Muslims constitute a majority of voters, Sarma nevertheless predicted a victory margin of 250,000–300,000 votes.

Puducherry:

In Puducherry, the Thattanchavady assembly seat was vacated by chief minister N Rangasamy after he retained Mangalam, having won both constituencies.

The seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with 11 candidates in the fray, including those backed by the ruling AINRC-led combine and a united opposition.