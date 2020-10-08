Arishfa Khan, daughter of a stunt woman, shares journey of becoming an actor and how she played a married woman at 14

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:51 IST

Television actor and TikTok star Arishfa Khan has opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry and how she was bitten by the acting bug at a very young age. She said that she would accompany her mother, who was a stunt woman in films, on the set and was fascinated by everything.

Arishfa was just seven years old when she landed her first role in a serial and other offers followed. She was overjoyed when she was offered a part in the popular show Uttaran and reminisced about the shooting experience. Her mother gave up her own job to be there for her.

“I remember, she’d drive me to work everyday and stay back on set till the shoot was over. She’d feed me food during the lunch breaks. She even gave up her career for me; I was too young to understand the sacrifices she’d made,” the actor told Humans of Bombay.

Arishfa got her first leading role in 2018, in the show Papa By Chance, which aired on Star Bharat. “In 2018, when I got my first lead show– mom hugged me and cried. People would say, ‘A stunt woman’s daughter has become a heroine,’ and it made mom swell with pride. There was no stopping after that– at 14, I even played a married woman. It was really hard for me to emote but I’d observe all the aunties and copy their style to make my character more believable!,” she said.

Arishfa had to quit her studies when she was young because she was busy with her acting projects. However, she is now returning to school. “Because of my hectic schedule, I had to quit school at an early age but during the lockdown, I’ve started taking online classes. At 17, I’m preparing for my 8th standard exams,” she said, crediting her mother for being her pillar of support.

Arishfa started her career as a child artiste in shows such as Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Jeannie Aur Juju. She is also known for her viral videos on YouTube and TikTok.

