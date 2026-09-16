Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: Relationships may do best today with steady support and simple reassurance

The day begins with the Moon in Libra in your ninth house, giving the morning a broader and more thoughtful tone. You may feel drawn to learning, planning, guidance from a senior, travel ideas or simply looking at a problem from a wiser angle. As the morning progresses, the Moon moves into Scorpio in your tenth house, and the day becomes more practical and work focused. Deadlines, reporting, reputation and responsibility may then demand most of your attention. This transition supports useful progress when you move from ideas to execution instead of staying in theory.
Seniors may notice your effort today, especially if you remain measured and organised. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, is an ongoing slow transit that asks for discipline in speech, family responsibilities and money handling, making you careful though sometimes a little guarded. Rahu in Aquarius, your first house, and Ketu in Leo, your seventh house, are ongoing slow transits that can make you restless in your own approach while relationships give mixed signals, so patience and consistency matter. Plans for growth need a timetable, not just enthusiasm.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Relationship matters benefit from steadiness and reassurance. Your spouse or partner may be in a cheerful mood, but that does not mean they can automatically read what is on your mind. Say what you need plainly and kindly. Because the day shifts from idealism to duty, avoid making grand promises in the morning that work pressure may interrupt later. If you are married, simple companionship around tea, commuting, family errands or an evening meal can keep the bond easy.
If you are single, attraction may arise through professional settings, study circles or travel-related discussion, but the tone is better for getting to know someone than for rushing labels. Concerns around a child’s behaviour may need patient handling. Correct gently, ask questions and observe patterns before jumping to conclusions.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Career matters can move well, especially in the later part of the day. The morning suits learning, planning, mentoring conversations and setting direction, while the afternoon and evening favour action, client handling and finishing visible tasks. Seniors may appreciate your approach if you are organised and solution oriented. Businesspersons can use the day to draw up expansion plans, compare costs, review staffing or think about new channels of income without jumping blindly. Students may progress slowly, but slow does not mean poor.
It simply means you will benefit from structured effort, one topic at a time. Mars supports your fifth house matters, so disciplined concentration improves once you stop dividing your attention. If you are dealing with authority figures, carry facts, deadlines and a calm tone. Recognition is more likely through competence than through self-promotion.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Money may come from more than one direction today, but it still needs careful handling. An alternative source of income, side work, commission, refund or practical support may help, yet spending can also rise if you reward yourself too quickly. This is a useful day to review monthly commitments, compare recurring charges or set limits for transport, education and household spending.
Business growth ideas should be costed properly before implementation. Avoid impulse purchases made for image, mood or convenience. A modest gain used wisely will support you more than a flashy expense. Family discussions about money are best kept simple, calm and free of blame.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Energy may begin on a thoughtful note and become more pressured once work takes over, so routine matters. Eat on time, keep water nearby and do not ignore body signals just because you are busy proving a point. If a child in the family seems run down or out of rhythm, simple attention to rest, food and schedule may help. For yourself, mental clutter may show up as jaw, neck or posture tension from sitting too long. Step away from the screen, stretch and take brief walking breaks. A grounded evening routine will help your sleep quality and your mood tomorrow.
Tip for the Day:
Turn ideas into a schedule before pressure takes over.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More