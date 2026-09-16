Ahaana Krishna introduces ‘best friend, boyfriend, now husband’ Nimish Ravi in intimate 1st pics from Kovalam wedding
Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi met in their 20s and married in their 30s. Know all about it.
Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi made their relationship official on social media. The couple who tied the knot on September 13 in Kovalam, Kerala, posted their first wedding photos. They also detailed how they went from being best friends in their 20s to husband and wife in their 30s.
Ahaana Krishna introduces ‘best friend, now husband’ Nimish Ravi
Ahaana posted a carousel of pictures from her wedding to Nimish on Instagram, writing, “Met you at 20, Married you at 30! @nimishravi.” Describing their relationship, she added, “My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right. To growing old together and building a world we can call our own... here’s to being same team for life and beyond!”The couple got married at Taj Green Cove Resort & Spa in Kovalam, a venue she mentioned holds special memories for them.
Nimish also posted pictures of fireworks going off beyond him and his wife, Ahaana, at their wedding, writing, “My best friend, now my wife. 13 September 2026.” The actor wore a traditional gold-and-red pattu saree for the wedding, saying it’s something she plans to pass on to her children and grandchildren. She completed her look with traditional gold temple jewellery. Nimish wore a cream suit and gold-framed glasses. Ahaana also posted a picture of Nimish and her in their 20s at the end of her carousel to show how far they’ve come.
Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan, Samyuktha, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Manju Warrier, Pearle Maaney, Saniya Iyappan, Basil Joseph, Venkitesh VP, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Amala Paul and others. Ahaana’s sister, Ishaani Krishna, even commented ‘finally’ in all caps.
About Ahaana Krishna and Nimish Ravi
Ahaana is the eldest of the four daughters of actor Krishna Kumar and his wife Sindhu Krishna. She debuted in 2014 with Rajeev Ravi's second directorial film Njan Steve Lopez. She has since starred in films such as Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Adi and Nancy Rani. She has a thriving YouTube channel where she regularly shares her life.
Nimish debuted as a cinematographer with the 2019 film Luca, which starred Tovino Thomas and Ahaana in the lead. He has since worked on well-known films such as Kurup, Rorschach, King of Kotha, and Lucky Baskhar. His most recent films are Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Vishwanath & Sons, with the latter marking his debut in Tamil cinema.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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