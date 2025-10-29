Ahaana Krishna agrees with Deepika Padukone's pitch for 5-day work week: ‘Why are weekends so irrelevant in movies?’

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna has joined the conversation surrounding Deepika Padukone's request for scheduled work hours. Sharing an old interview of Deepika where she batted for better structure in the film industry, Ahaana agreed with her take and said this. Ahaana Krishna agreed with Deepika Padukone that cast and crew deserve Sundays off.

Ahaana Krishna bats for Deepika Padukone

In 2021, Deepika spoke to Film Companion, where she mentioned her take on reasonable work hours. A fan page shared the clip, writing, “Deepika Padukone didn’t leave Kalki 2 for herself.” In the clip, Deepika says, “The hours that we work, I think especially for the crew, there is this sort of sense to make people work extra hard, work over time, and work continuously, and you will kind of get the work done faster.”

She added, “And my thinking is completely the opposite. I feel like if people need to be given enough downtime or enough rest, I think you come back with better energy, and that better energy anyway makes you work faster. I think the quality of the output is far better. So if there’s one thing that I could do differently, is this.”

Deepika also mentioned that streamlining the work hours and adopting a five-day work week, similar to the West, with Saturdays reserved for preparation and Sundays for personal time, would be ideal. She also stated that the crew must be compensated for hours worked beyond their scheduled overtime, in addition to being served better food on set.

Ahaana reshared the clip on her Instagram stories, agreeing with Deepika and writing, “PERIOD! Why are weekends or at least Sundays so irrelevant when it comes to movies?”

Chatter around Deepika Padukone and better work hours

Deepika has been in the news ever since reports claimed that the actor was removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel for demanding better work hours, apart from a few other issues. Earlier this month, she addressed this with CNBC-TV18, mentioning that male superstars already follow an 8-hour workday and how it ‘never made headlines.’ Celebrities have since come out in her support or reasoned why the film industry cannot work on such shifts.