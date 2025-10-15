Ahaana Krishna gifts herself BMW X5 worth 93 lakh on her 30th birthday; Nazriya Nazim, Mamitha Baiju congratulate her

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna turned 30 on 13 October. The actor penned a note on Instagram about how she was sad to be leaving her 20s, so she decided to splurge on a ‘not so little present’. She posted pictures and videos of the BMW X5 she gifted herself on her milestone birthday. Take a look. Ahaana Krishna showed off her swanky BMW X5 on Instagram.

Ahaana Krishna about her BMW X5, 30th birthday

Ahaana posted numerous pictures of her swanky BMW X5 on her Instagram, writing, “Was a bit too sad about leaving my 20s and stepping into my 30s. So got myself a not so little present for some birthday cheer! HELLO 30 ... maybe just maybe I am ready to say Hello to You!”

She also thanked her parents for never stopping her from reaching her potential, adding, “Thankyou for letting me explore and experience life on my terms and for truly giving me wings and the wind to fly out high. You’re the reason for everything!” She ended her note with, “Thankyou Universe for putting it all in place and making things I haven’t dreamt about, come true.”

Ahaana also posted a happy video of her car, sharing how excited she and her family were while getting it. She captioned the video, “Played and replayed this moment way too many times in my head the last 1 month and funnily it looked exactly like this!” The BMW website lists the car at ₹93,60,000 and upwards.

Fans and celebrities react

Ahaana’s comment section was filled with love from celebrities and fans alike. Nazriya Nazim commented with a heart emoji, and Mamitha Baiju commented with fire and raised hands emojis. Aparna Das wrote, “Congratulations. That's quite a birthday present.” Shraddha Srinath wrote, “OMG badasssss! You’ll look like a top tier queen driving it.”

Dubbing artiste and RJ Neenu Babu commented, “U should be gifted with a limousine for your charm girl... But sincerely happy to see this. Happy birthday to the eldest of the Krishna family. God bless.” Numerous fans also left comments like, “You’re inspiring the young girls in many ways Ahaana! Congrats,” and “when I saw this post, it honestly made me feel so happy! I don’t even know why.”

Daughter of actor Krishna Kumar, Ahaana made her debut in 2014 with Njan Steve Lopez. She has since acted in films like Luca and Adi. The actor was last seen in Nancy Rani this year, apart from playing a cameo in Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra.