Kerala Court summons Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan in alleged assault case by former PR after police file chargesheet

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, known for his role in Marco, is facing legal trouble after the Kakkanad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court summoned him to appear in court on 27 October regarding an assault case filed by his former PR manager, Vipin Kumar. In May this year, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan was accused by PR manager Vipin Kumar of physical assault.

Police file chargesheet in case

The summons follows a police investigation that collected substantial evidence, including approximately 10 minutes of CCTV footage, witness statements, circumstantial evidence, and mobile tower location data. Previously, some media outlets had falsely claimed that there was no evidence of the assault or CCTV footage. However, the police investigation substantiated the complaint with clear evidence.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 115(2), 126(2), 296(B), 351(2), and 324(4), pertaining to offenses including entering the victim's flat complex with intent to cause harm, premeditated assault, verbal abuse, issuing life threats, and damaging property (specifically throwing and destroying the victim's sunglasses).

The charges are bailable, and Unni is expected to apply for bail as part of a routine legal procedure.

Unni Mukundan denied assault charges

Earlier, in response to Vipin's complaint, Unni held a press conference, claiming he did not harm Vipin and stating he would quit acting if proven otherwise. He also alleged that Vipin was not his manager. In a press conference held in Kochi, Unni clarified that there was no physical assault and that the dispute had been misrepresented.

"This is not a case of assault. There was no physical violence," the actor said in May this year, adding, "As a friend, I only wanted to confront Vipin about why he was speaking negatively about me. During the heated exchange, I did throw his sunglasses -- that is true. But there was no physical contact."

The issue was addressed by Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), who held a joint discussion with both parties. Based on the evidence presented by Vipin, Unni's press conference claims were found to be factually incorrect.

FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan and AMMA office-bearers clarified this in a press conference, stating that they would not intervene in the police complaint filed by Vipin and that the case should proceed according to legal procedures.