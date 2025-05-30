Unni Mukundan files police complaint claiming threat to life and career, former PR Vipin Kumar doubles down

The feud between actor Unni Mukundan and his former PR manager, Vipin Kumar, seems to be escalating. Unni filed a complaint with the Kochi police, alleging that he has been getting death threats even as Vipin refuses to back down, according to a Manorama News report. FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) have been trying to intervene. (Also Read: Unni Mukundan denies assaulting former PR; claims it's ‘propaganda’ to harm friendship with Tovino Thomas) Unni Mukundan found himself the center of controversy this week for allegedly beating up his former PR, Vipin Kumar.

Unni Mukundan files police complaint

According to the report, Unni filed a complaint with the police claiming that he had received death threats. He filed a complaint with the DGP claiming his life and career are under threat. He said that he received a threatening call two weeks ago. He also reportedly stated that he was asked to be ‘vigilant against Vipin’ and that ‘women may try to file false complaints’ against him.

Vipin, on the other hand, refused to back down, standing firm that Unni had verbally and physically assaulted him. He also claimed that the actor had a ‘bad history’ and that he had ‘misbehaved with many people’. According to the publication, he also stated that Unni was wrong in believing there was no footage of the attack and that the police are looking into CCTV footage. Vipin filed a complaint against Unni in FEFKA and AMMA. Both film bodies are trying to resolve the issue.

Unni Mukundan allegedly assaults Vipin Kumar

On Monday evening, Vipin filed a police complaint against Unni, alleging that he was beaten up by the actor in the parking lot of his Kochi apartment. He claimed an altercation broke out between them over a post praising Tovino Thomas’ latest release Narivetta. Unni has since admitted to breaking Vipin’s sunglasses but denied physical assault. He also claimed the fight between them was over rumours being spread by Vipin, claiming that his friendship with Tovino hasn’t been affected by this.