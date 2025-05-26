Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan accused of beating up manager; police complaint filed: Report

Actor Unni Mukundan has seemingly found himself in trouble as his former manager is reportedly accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. A report by Matrubhumi claims that his former manager, Vipin Kumar, filed a complaint with the Info Park Police in Kochi after he received treatment at a hospital for wounds. (Also Read: Unni Mukundan's fan club warns people from ‘maliciously’ linking him to female actors, speculating on his love life) Unni Mukundan's manager has reportedly accused him of alleged physical and verbal accuse.

Unni Mukundan’s manager accuses him of assault

The report states that, according to a complaint filed at the Info Park police station, Vipin claimed that Mukundan beat him up and used abusive language against him. They also quoted sources confirming that the manager received treatment at the hospital for wounds before approaching the police.

According to the report, a detailed statement has been taken, and a complaint has been filed against Mukundan. The police also reportedly stated that the duo has shared a strained relationship for a while now. A case has yet to be filed. An Asianet report claims that the manager alleged in the complaint that he was beaten up for posting another actor’s picture on Facebook. He was reportedly beaten up at his flat in Kochi.

This is not the first time Mukundan has found himself in legal trouble. In 2018, a woman filed a complaint against him, accusing him of sexual harassment. The Kerala High Court quashed the case against him in 2023.

Recent work

Unni has worked mostly in Malayalam films throughout his career, barring a few Telugu and Tamil films. After his debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Seedan, he starred in Malayalam films like Seedan and Mallu Singh. In 2024, his fame skyrocketed when he starred in Marco, touted to be one of the most violent films made in India. He played the titular character who goes on a rampage after a loved one is killed. This year, he starred in Get-Set Baby and will soon be seen in Mindiyum Paranjum.