Marco star Unni Mukundan says superheroes helped keep the child in him alive and sustain in 'harsh' film industry

On May 5, Marco Star Unni Mukundan took to Instagram to announce that he was making his directorial debut with a Malayalam superhero feature film that would appeal to people across India. He also added, “I’ll finish my Telugu commitment and start working on this Malayalam film.” (Also read: Marco actor Unni Mukundan says he has a no-kissing, no-intimacy rule in films for this reason) Unni Mukundan is making his directorial debut with a superhero film.

Unni Mukundan on his directorial debut

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times post the announcement, Unni Mukundan said about turning director when he’s on top of his acting game, “The best part about me announcing my directorial debut is that it doesn't surprise the people who have worked with me. I think I was always inclined to become a director. I was an assistant to Shri A K Lohithadas in the initial days of my career. And I think it was under his guidance that I rightfully chose to be an actor. I think it was a wise decision.”

He elaborated, “Over a period of time, when things were gradually moving in my favour, I started my production company and so on. For some reason, I have always felt that I have been more inclined towards cinema primarily for the fact that it allows you to challenge and just liberate yourself by various means. Like I have been able to sing songs when I have wanted to express myself. So, I have written songs, produced films, and acted in movies in multiple languages. I’ve experienced the so-called ‘pan-Indian’ phenomenon, and everything has been very good.”

On how superheroes keep him alive

When HT asked him why he chose a superhero film as his first directorial one, the Malikappuram star replied, “I grew up loving all these historical dramas like Ramayana, Mahabharata, and all the animated movies. I think as a child I was really fascinated with the cartoons that we used to see –some really defied physics. I still love them. This brought in a certain kind of conviction in me that I will be able to narrate the kind of story that I want to. Since I love superheroes, I thought I should do a film that would entertain the kids, the youth and definitely the families. Meanwhile, I met writer Midhun Manuel Thomas, who is again kind of a maverick like me. I discussed the idea, and he was equally excited about writing the script for the film. So, we are actually working in tandem.”

Unni Mukundan, along with the announcement, had also posted a pic of himself in a room filled with action figures, superhero characters and other toys. Ask him about the room and he laughs and says, “That’s the one room that my niece and my parents have to be very careful about in the house. No one is allowed to touch the toys. That’s the pookie side of Marco. God knows who came up with the idea of these toys, animated videos and action figures. I am in love with toys. My mom told me that my niece requests kids to ‘kindly not touch the toys’ as her uncle is very particular. I was impressed and laughed when I heard this. I just love my toys, and I hate to share them with anyone. I think that’s the only time I have been a bad person!”

The successful actor-producer revealed that the child in him is what has enabled him to deal with the film industry and fame. “As I grew up and started earning, I started collecting these toys to satisfy the kid in me, who is still there. I think that’s one reason I have sustained in the movie industry. Otherwise, I think the industry is quite harsh on you. Once your life is in the public domain, people get very personal, and it’s difficult to sustain. You might have seen people breaking down and not having a good time in the industry.”

“Growing up, everyone becomes so serious. While we are all mature adults, we need to keep the child in us alive. That’s what I believe, and the whole idea behind making this film is to entertain everyone. I think superhero films are exciting, and it has not been attempted much in Malayalam except for Minnal Murali,” added Unni Mukundan, saying, “People are asking me now why I want to direct when I am at the peak of my career. I just hate the idea of being in a comfortable space. I would rather do something that my heart says and by God's grace things are pretty good. I have got a good team, a fantastic production company, and I would like to make a good film.”