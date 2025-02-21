Marco actor Unni Mukundan says he has a no-kissing, no-intimacy rule in films for this reason

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan’s last film, Marco, might have released with an A certificate, but the actor says he prefers to keep most of his films family-friendly. Talking to OnManorama, the actor revealed that he also has a no-kissing, no-intimacy rule despite being pressured by filmmakers. (Also Read: Unni Mukundan reveals he's working on a film with Vikram, picks Allu Arjun's Pushpa as inspiration) Unni Mukundan's new film Get Set Baby released in theatres this Friday after the success of Marco.

Unni Mukundan on no-intimacy rule

Talking to the publication, Unni reflected on how, after seven years, he was playing a romantic lead in this Friday’s release, Get-Set Baby. He even admitted that it was probably his ‘limitation’ as an actor and that it was a ‘challenge’ to play a romantic lead. The actor stated that it’s also probably because of his no-kissing, no-intimacy rule.

He said, “I have a no-kissing, no-intimate scene rule that I follow in all my films. I want my movies to be appealing to all kinds of audiences.” Unni admitted that filmmakers have pressured him to show intimacy on-screen, but he never gives in. He also stated that many filmmakers and people around him have given him examples of other actors who are open to intimacy on-screen.

“I tell them there are many ways to show intimacy between couples and kissing need not be the only option. It’s the same policy you follow in action shots. Though you appear to be hitting the person, you never touch his face or body. I am not against my colleagues doing romantic scenes in their movies. It’s just that I have created a bubble, hoping to make all my films watchable for the family audience,” said Unni.

Recent work

For the unversed, Unni debuted in the 2011 Tamil film Seedan. His breakthrough, however, was the 2012 film Mallu Singh, which became a success. He has since acted in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films like D Company, Janatha Garage, Bhaagamathie, and Bro Daddy. In 2024 he acted in Jai Ganesh, Garudan and Marco. Marco was released on Sony LIV and on Aha in Telugu after collecting ₹60.27 crore net in India and ₹102.55 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Apart from Get-Set Baby, Unni is also working on Mindiyum Paranjum and in a film starring Vikram.