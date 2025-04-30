Unni Mukundan asks fans to make 6-pack abs like Marco rather than smoke to ‘feel man enough’

Actor Unni Mukundan put out a note on Instagram, asking fans not to follow anything unhealthy that his character Marco does, particularly smoking. He posted a still of himself from the film, urging them to make a six-pack like him instead if they needed to ‘feel man enough’. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Suriya warns fans against picking up a smoking habit because he did it in Retro: ‘You would think one puff is enough’) Unni Mukundan in a still from the 2024 film Marco in which he plays a gangster.

Unni Mukundan’s health advisory

Unni wrote about how the weight of a cigarette usually weighs around 1 gram and that shouldn’t be enough to make people ‘feel man enough’. He wrote, “The weight of a single cigarette typically ranges between 0.7 to 1.0 grams, depending on the brand and type. So, the total weight (including the filter and paper) is generally about 1 gram on average. If that’s how you feel Man enough, please reconsider your options.”

He pointed out that men tend to lift 50 kg of iron in the gym to get fit and choose that option instead, if they wanted to ape Marco, writing, “FYI: Men lift 50 kgs of iron to actually go high. Guys, Choice is yours. P.S: Easier to mimic the Marco with Cigs on hand. Try being the Marco with Six Pack on hand. To be the latter, you will need something called, The Grit.” The still he posted from the film shows him flaunting his six pack while covered in blood.

Internet reacts

Fans seemed impressed with Unni’s health advisory, with many agreeing with him and leaving heart or fire emojis. One fan commented, “Rightly said!!! That's my U! God bless you always.” Another wrote, “Ya definitely, to actually become like Marco with Six Packs on hand , lifting 50kgs iron, definitely needs, the "GRIT"...proper commitments, strong determination, amidst difficult situations ...definitely a sign of " bravery"..so just keep it Unni Sir.”

For the unversed, Unni played a gangster called Marco in the 2024 film directed by Haneef Adeni. The film is a standalone spin-off of the 2019 film Mikhael, starring Nivin Pauly. While Marco features some characters from Mikhael, they’re placed in a different universe and a different story. The film, touted to be one of the ‘most violent films’ made in India shows the titular character go on a rampage after the death of his foster brother.